Dominican Catholics mark Feast of Our Lady of Altagracia

The faith community of St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Passaic welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney on Jan. 21 to celebrate a Mass for the Feast of Our Lady of Altagracia, considered the protective mother of the Dominican people. At Mass, the bishop blessed such items as an image of Our Lady of Altagracia that was displayed. Many churchgoers were dressed in colorful traditional clothing. On Jan. 21, 1691, the Spanish army, led by Antonio Miniel, defeated the French army during the Battle of the Sabana Real in the eastern part of the island of Santo Domingo. It is believed that the Spanish asked Our Lady of Altagracia to help them win the battle.