Dominican community celebrates Feast of Our Lady of Altagracia

The faith community of St. Stephen Parish in Paterson welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney on Jan. 21 to celebrate a Mass for the Feast of Our Lady of Altagracia, considered the protective mother of the Dominican people. Concelebrating was Father Rafael Ciro, St. Stephen’s pastor. At Mass, the bishop blessed such items as flower arrangements in the design of the Dominican flag. Many churchgoers were dressed in colorful traditional clothing. An image of Our Lady of Altagracia was displayed. On Jan. 21, 1691, the Spanish army, led by Antonio Miniel, defeated the French army during the Battle of the Sabana Real in the eastern part of the island of Santo Domingo. It is believed that the Spanish asked Our Lady of Altagracia to help them win the battle.
— Michael Wojcik