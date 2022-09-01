Donations from faithful in Diocese raise $314K for Ukraine

CLIFTON In opening their hearts in response to the humanitarian crises caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the faithful in parishes of the Diocese have generously contributed $314,000 as of last month to the diocesan Collection for Ukraine Relief. These funds have been divided between Ukrainian relief efforts by Caritas Internationalis and the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia, said Jolanta Londene, controller in the diocesan Finance Office.
After the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Diocese initiated efforts to raise money for humanitarian relief, when it asked Catholics to donate to the Voluntary Second Collection for Ukraine Relief either on Ash Wednesday, March 2 or on the First Sunday of Lent, March 6. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney invited the faithful to donate in a Feb. 28 letter. Donations totaled $200,000 by March 21 with the remaining $114,000 collected since that date, Londene said.
“It is encouraging and inspiring to see the generosity of the people with donations that continued months after we first asked. It shows that so many of our people are willing to sacrifice and give to those who are in need,” Bishop Sweeney said. “As we continue to pray for the victims of this invasion, the refugees, the displaced, and those caring for them, we are so grateful for those supporting relief efforts by their generous donations,” the Bishop said.
After the outbreak of the war, “more than 1 million people fled to neighboring countries, including Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova, Romania as well as Bulgaria, to find safety for themselves and their loved ones during a time of violence and uncertainty,” according to Caritas Internationalis’ website.
“In response to the crisis, Caritas staff and volunteers throughout eastern Europe have been working tirelessly to go out and meet thousands of refugees fleeing Ukraine, providing them with food, medicine and temporary accommodation in spite of a highly volatile and dangerous situation,” Caritas said.
In addition, all of the funds contributed to the Humanitarian Aid Fund of the Ukrainian Catholic Church in America have been going to support humanitarian aid organizations and suffering Church institutions in Ukraine. The fund was created by the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia, the Eparchy of Stamford, the Eparchy of St. Nicholas in Chicago, and the Eparchy of St. Josaphat in Parma, Ohio, according to the website of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia.
“Ukrainians have united the world. Their sacrifice for freedom and God-given human dignity, their love for truth and social justice, and their heroic witness of fearless solidarity are inspiring people of good will globally. Millions of Ukrainian citizens are radically incarnating the Gospel virtues as they imitate Christ in the Way of the Cross on route to a victory over death in the Resurrection,” the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia stated.
Previous reports have stated that the Humanitarian Fund has supported such initiatives as:
• Aid to refugees on the move and internally displaced persons as well as humanitarian assistance. This includes transport of humanitarian convoys and supplies that Caritas sends and refugees and travel and deliveries of aid to refugees standing at the border.
• Purchase and distribution of emergency bandages and hemostatic gauze.
• Support of the critical central ministry of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.
• Assistance for refugees in eparchies in Poland.
In his letter to announce the diocesan Voluntary Second Collection for Ukraine Relief, Bishop Sweeney reflected on the “images of human suffering and the reporting on the casual destruction of human life emanating from Ukraine” that “are heartbreaking.” He stated that the Diocese joins with Pope Francis in praying for peace in Ukraine and strength and healing for the victims of this unprovoked war.
“This voluntary collection will help alleviate the catastrophic humanitarian crisis for the refugees of Ukraine and bring some relief to the families and children of Ukraine who have had their homes and security taken from them through violent force,” the Bishop wrote.