Donations to Diocesan Ministries Appeal support the hungry

PATERSON Inflation, supply chain issues, and other challenges have hurt everybody, especially those who are food insecure — having limited or uncertain access to adequate foods, said Carlos Roldan, director of three food pantries of Catholic Charities.
“Food is so expensive, and those who come into our food pantries are feeling the impact of these rising costs more than anyone else,” Roldan said.
These three food pantries — one in each of the three counties of the diocese — are helping more people than ever before in their history: more than 20,000 children, women, and men monthly. This is a significant increase from the 5,000 people they assisted monthly before COVID-19. Catholic Charities food pantries are located in Hope House, Dover; Father English Community Center, Paterson; and the Partnership for Social Services, Franklin, Roldan said.
Catholic Charities food pantries are unique because they are entirely funded through donations — donations of food and monetary donations through the Diocesan Ministries Appeal (DMA) and other sources.
Diocesan faithful are currently being asked to donate to the appeal, which once again gives them the opportunity to support ministries of the diocese that serve the poor, sick, and needy, said Timothy Potter, chief development officer of the diocese.
Guided by the theme, “One Body in Christ,” this year, the DMA helps fund Catholic Charities. The agency consists of Catholic Family and Community Services, including the three food pantries; Straight & Narrow, its substance-abuse treatment program in Paterson; and the Department for Persons with Disabilities. The appeal also supports inner-city area school students, educational needs for diocesan seminarians, and priests’ healthcare, including support for Nazareth Village, home for retired diocesan priests in Chester, Potter said.
“The rising cost of fuel, groceries, and housing are all factors affecting people in our community and their ability to meet their basic needs. Catholic Charities is committed to improving the quality of life for all and helping families achieve security and self-sufficiency,” Roldan said. “The demand has increased unabated. The Diocesan Ministries Appeal helps us a lot. Without the support of Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, Catholic Charities, and the parishioners of the diocese, we wouldn’t exist,” he said.
Clients can come to the food pantries as often as they need. During a typical visit, they pick up enough food to feed their family for one week. Catholic Charities food pantries also fill in the gaps at the local food pantries in parishes and diocesan affiliates when there are needs, Roldan said.
“I never expected having to use a food pantry, but COVID-19 changed my economic outlook, and I turned to Catholic Charities,” said John, a food pantry shopper. “The volunteers and staff treat everyone with dignity and respect. I’m grateful for their support in this challenging time,” he said.
Father English has the largest of the three food pantries, which oversees the entire pantry program for Catholic Charities. It is located in Paterson, where nearly one in three people live in poverty. The pantry was one of the first to restore dignity to clients by giving them “shopping points” according to their family size and then allowing them to shop just as they would in a commercial supermarket, Roldan said.
The Father English pantry also distributes personal products and all forms of basic necessities. On-site staffers at Father English help qualified individuals sign up for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, make connections to other “safety net” programs and community resources and refer to Catholic Charities’ programs for housing, education, veterans, and seniors, Roldan said.
“Our pantry serves as an important gateway to a full spectrum of services to help individuals and families achieve greater security and self-sufficiency,” Roldan told The Beacon.
Last year through the generosity of the faithful, the DMA raised almost $5.1 million in pledges. Half of the amount received over the parish goal is returned to the parish for its own needs, Potter said.
