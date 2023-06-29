Dover parish celebrates Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus with Mass

On June 16, the faith community of Sacred Heart/Holy Rosary Parish in Dover celebrated its feast day, the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, during a Mass on June 16.
Celebrating priests were: Father Leonardo Lopez, Sacred Heart’s administrator; Father Brendan Murray, pastor emeritus; Father Carmen Buono, a retired priest and part-time chaplain of Morris Catholic High School in Denville; and Trinitarian Father Luis De La Cuadra of St. Joseph’s Shrine in the Stirling neighborhood of Long Hill Township, who helps out at Sacred Heart. Many faithful of the parish participated in a 33-day devotional with prayers, readings, and reflections to prepare them for the feast day.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney was scheduled to preside over the Mass but was delayed in returning on time from the June meeting of the United States Catholic Conference of Bishops in Florida.