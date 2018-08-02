Dover parish welcomes Bishop

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Our Lady Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Parish welcomes the Bishop on his pastoral visit July 29

DOVER Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit on July 29 to Our Lady Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Parish here where he served as main celebrant and homilist of the 10:30 a.m. Mass in Spanish for the Seventeenth Sunday in Ordinary Time.



Concelebrants of the Mass included Father Brendan Murray, pastor of Holy Rosary and Sacred Heart parishes, both in Dover; Father Nelson Betancur, parochial vicar of both parishes; and Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary.



Holy Rosary’s history began in 1959, when Bishop McNulty established St. John the Baptist Mission in Dover for Hispanics in Morris County. The following year, the name of the mission was changed to its present title and a former Lutheran church on Myrtle Avenue was purchased. In 1984, Bishop Rodimer gave the mission formal parish status.