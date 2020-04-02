DPD continues 24/7 care

CLIFTON Prayers from around the world are being said for the healing of so many afflicted by COVID-19. Kathy, a resident of Murray House here, is one of those people praying to the Blessed Mother for healing and an end to the pandemic. She’s concerned during this difficult time, but she’s also grateful to the staff of her group home run by the Department for Persons with Disabilities (DPD), an agency of diocesan Catholic Charities, who are working tirelessly to be there for her and so many other residents living in DPD group homes.
During the coronavirus pandemic, DPD, one of the three agencies of diocesan Catholic Charities along with Straight and Narrow and Catholic Family and Community Services, continues to operate many of its programs. They provide support for adults with intellectual and development disabilities. In a time when many businesses are closed, the work of DPD is essential for its clients.
DPD operates 10 group homes, two supervised apartments and support coordination (case management) services in Sussex County. DPD helps more people today than at any time in its 55-year history.
“The DPD staff continues to go above and beyond the call of duty. As essential employees, they continue to show up to work amid the very stressful environment we are all facing,” Joanna Miller, executive director of DPD, said. “They are working tirelessly to support all of DPD’s residents, trying to keep the daily routines full for everyone. The residents are happy to see their staff each day since they count on the staff for so much.”
The residents are prone to illness more so than the general population, so the staff has been taking extra care to help and protect the many people they serve.
The staff is continuously aware of the proper universal precautions — hand-washing, use of gloves and social distancing. They are implementing those practices in their interactions at the group homes and reminding the clients of hand-washing, good hygiene, personal space/social distancing and no direct contact with others. Prior to each shift, the staff is monitored in accordance to CDC guidelines and not allowing symptomatic staff members to work. They also have the personal protective equipment necessary to safely perform their jobs.
The DPD group homes and supervised apartments, which are considered a model for the state in providing a loving family environment to those with disabilities, receive a regular cleaning and disinfecting of all high touch areas throughout the homes as well as all its other programs and properties. There are currently 65 individuals in the residential programs.
Visitors, including family members and volunteers, are currently restricted. Because visitors are not allowed, the residents at DPD’s group homes are staying connected with family through video conference calls.
In addition, the support coordinators are connecting with their support coordination participants by using video conference calls. They continually reach out to individuals and their families directly to connect in this manner.
Non-essential community outings have been suspended and medical visits occur only at the direction of a resident’s primary care physician. DPD’s Registered Nurse has been in close contact with local boards of health ensuring best practices in all situations.
“My heart is full of gratitude and pride for the great staff and residents in our DPD family,” Miller told The Beacon. “We are blessed beyond measure to serve our residents and are thankful to the many families and supporters from the community who have reached out to DPD during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Similar to many homes, the staff and DPD’s group homes are ensuring there is an adequate supply of food, medication and household items. As an item becomes more difficult to find, donations are welcomed, in addition to personal protective equipment.
Scott Milliken, CEO of Diocesan Catholic Charities, said, “We would like to thank Bishop Serratelli; Msgr. James Mahoney, diocesan vicar general; and the entire Diocese of Paterson family for their continued support of our ministry, even during this challenging time. Many of our neighbors are feeling the economic impact of COVID-19. Closures of businesses and schools will affect low-income families and all those served by Catholic Charities. Your support is needed now more than ever. God bless you all.”