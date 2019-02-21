DPD honors Father Twiggs

PATERSON The Department of Persons with Disabilities (DPD) honored its “resident pastor,” Father Matthew Twiggs, pastor of St. John Vianney Parish, Stockholm, and St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Oak Ridge, as its Person of the Year, for his strong support of and close relationship with the diocesan Catholic Charities agency, at its 49th annual Murray House dinner-dance Feb. 17 at the Brownstone here.
That night, DPD, which provides residential support for 78 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, honored staff members; volunteers; clients, who live in its residential facilities; and supporters, during the annual fundraising event, including Father Twiggs, who has long been considered “part of the family” at the agency. His relationship with DPD started years ago, when the priest hired a friendly crew of residents from some of its group homes — Frank, Robert, Anthony and Janet with staffer Don Rossi — to clean St. John’s rectory once a week.
Over the years, that relationship has blossomed between DPD and Father Twiggs, who continues the legacy of former St. Thomas pastor, Msgr. John Fitzpatrick, in opening the parish hall to many of its events, such as Christmas parties, Christmas and Easter ceramic sales, Monday evening Catholic Adult Religious Education (CARE) sessions and special Masses at its Gruenert Center for adult day training in Lake Hopatcong. Father Twiggs also celebrates funeral Masses for DPD residents who do not have family — “sad” yet also “joyful celebrations for DPD family and friends,” according to the program for the event.
“I was surprised and happy [to receive Person of the Year]. I didn’t expect it. I remember when residents would come to St. John’s rectory to clean. It was an exhilarating time for them and for me. One resident, Robert, loved my dogs, Shadow, a black lab, and later Coco, a chocolate lab, who would lick him. The residents were friendly and personable. They added life to the day,” said Father Twiggs, whose parishes have supported DPD and Catholic Family & Community Services (CFCS), also part of Catholic Charities. “The Diocese is blessed to have the DPD. They do a lot for disabled people in need and are always happy. It’s a labor of love,” he said.
The relationship between Father Twiggs and DPD grew stronger in 2012, when he was appointed administrator — and pastor a year later — of St. Thomas, located in Oak Ridge, also home to the agency’s headquarters and three of its group homes — Finnegan House, Columbus House and Giuliano House. Originally, he had been appointed pastor of St. John Vianney in 1996.
“Father Matt is close to the residents. He treats them with dignity and respect,” said Scott Milliken, CEO of Catholic Charities, who also noted that the priest has given cemetery plots for the burial of DPD residents and also has attended many of Catholic Charities’ events over the years. “Father Matt is a good person and has been a good friend to DPD. He is the epitome of what a parish priest should be,” he said.
Many of the residents of the three Oak Ridge group homes have worshipped at St. Thomas, encouraged by the “welcoming presence” of Father Twiggs, said Joanna Miller, DPD’s executive director.
The program also printed a letter from Bishop Serratelli who called Father Twiggs a “great priest,” who “still takes time out of his busy schedule to assist the work of the Department of Persons with Disabilities.”
“Father Twiggs and the parishioners of both of his parishes show their love for people with disabilities and are a great example to all of us,” Bishop Serratelli writes.
Event organizers delighted Father Twiggs — a longtime fan of the Green Bay Packers football team — with a letter printed in the program by Mark Murphy, the Packers’ president and CEO. In it, he congratulated the priest for his honor and expressed gratitude for his “dedication to charity and service.” In addition, Father Twiggs and everyone in attendance watched a short congratulatory video from Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, who played for the Packers for many years.
Established in 1965 by Bishop James Navagh, DPD today operates 10 group homes and two supervised apartments throughout Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties. It also provides vocational training, support coordination services for individuals who live in the community, pastoral care and recreational activities. Msgr. John Wehrlen, DPD’s first executive director and now a retired priest, gave the invocation.
The DPD also presented several other awards, including the Public Servants of the Year Award to the Paterson Police Department, which “strives to treat those with whom they come into contact with fairness, compassion and respect” and have supported DPD’s efforts over the years. Paterson was home to DPD’s first group home, Murray House, from 1971 to 1993, according to the program. Murray House is now located in Clifton.
DPD presented its Marilyn Murray Kennan Inspiration Award to volunteer Steve Binder, who visits several group homes with his registered therapy dog, Bella, to brighten up the day of residents. The Employee of the Year Award went to Frank Amantea of the Gruenert Center for his “compassionate care for the needs of the people.” DPD presented its Frank X. Graves Award to Anthony, a resident of Walsh House, Succasunna, for “his positive attitude” and the Jim and Kit Murray Outstanding Achievement Award to Mary, a resident of Wehrlen House, West Milford; Kelly, a resident at Wallace House, Sparta; and Jean, a resident at Kelleher Supervised Apartments, Butler, Miller said.
The event is named after the Murray family, which has drawn inspiration from little Jimmie, and his parents, Kit and James. As a young boy, Jimmie sustained brain damage and was cared for in Woodbine State Home, until he died in his teens in 1969. Two years later, then-Father Wehrlen named the agency’s first home, Murray House, after Jimmie. Today, Murray House is the longest running group home in N.J.
For five generations, the Murrays have supported DPD’s programs and other Catholic Charities initiatives. Family members chair the annual Murray House dinner-dance and have served on many boards, including Jimmie’s brother, Dennis, past board member at DPD, current vice president of Catholic Charities’ board of trustees and master of ceremonies at the most recent dinner-dance; another brother, Joseph, who volunteered at Father English; and his brother-in-law Albert, past member of CFCS’s board. Today, a new generation of Murrays has been volunteering and raising funds for the cause. Murray family members have been involved in various forms of public service, including Patrick, a captain of the Paterson Police Department.
“The dinner-dance celebrates DPD’s tight connection with the Murray family over these many decades. They have supported us and helped generate millions of dollars,” Milliken said. “This event also honors not only the people who serve our residents, but also our residents. It’s their prom — a night for them to dress up, dance and have fun,” he said.
That evening, the dinner-dance closed with a blessing from Msgr. Herbert Tillyer, Catholic Charities board president and pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Parish, Parsippany, and remarks from Patrick Murray Jr.
“It’s amazing that DPD — this organization that my parents and Msgr. Wehrlen started decades ago — is still going strong. The spirit is still there,” said Dennis Murray, following the dinner-dance. “DPD is a family. The unsung heroes are the staff members, who make it go with their dedication and love,” he said.