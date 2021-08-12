DPD receives grant to purchase life saving medical equipment for those served by agency

OAK RIDGE The Raskob Foundation for Catholic Activities recently awarded a grant of $20,130 to the Department of Persons with Disabilities (DPD), which was used to purchase 15 automated external defibrillators (AED) and replacement pads for all of its programs.
Joanna Miller, executive director of DPD, an agency of diocesan Catholic Charities, said, “We are so grateful to be able to purchase these life-saving medical devices. They have been on our wish list for a number of years and through the generous support of the Raskob Foundation, we will be able to provide the best possible care to our clients and staff until EMS arrives. This truly gives someone in cardiac arrest the best chance at survival.”
With these devices now placed at DPD’s programs, the staff and volunteers serving the agency will be trained on how to use the devices and implementing them in case a life-saving emergency happens.
Anne Williams, a registered nurse, who is DPD’s nurse manager, said, “I was overcome with emotion when hearing about the generous donation of AEDs for our programs. I am hoping that we never need to use them, but if we do, it could be the difference between life and death. It is comforting to know should one of our individuals or staff have an emergency that we can help them survive.”
The Raskob Foundation is an independent, private family foundation. Founded in 1945, the Foundation’s legacy is grant making and philanthropic activity in service to the Catholic Church and institutions and organizations identified with it. Currently, five generations of family members continue the vision established by its founders, John and Helena Raskob. In the past five years, the foundation has supported St. Joseph Home in the Elderly in Totowa and Straight and Narrow in Paterson with grants.
Theresa Robinson, executive director of the Raskob Foundation, said, “The Raskob Foundation is delighted to partner with the Paterson Diocese in fulfilling our mission, which is to support domestic and international projects from institutions and organizations identified with the Catholic Church. It is humbling to participate in programs that provide life-saving services to vulnerable populations and promote the dignity of all people, and our honor to provide the financial support to purchase life-saving medical equipment for the Department for Persons with Disabilities group homes, apartments, and vocational centers.”
AED machines are located in most offices and public buildings and used to help those who are experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. This life-saving equipment is a sophisticated yet easy to use medical device that can analyze the heart’s rhythm and if necessary, deliver an electrical shock or defibrillation to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.
Sudden cardiac arrest is among the leading causes of death in the United States. In fact, more than 350,000 people will suffer cardiac arrest this year. Currently, the only way to restore a regular heart rhythm during cardiac arrest is to use an AED.
While it is vital to request the assistance of trained medical professionals, the average response time for first responders once 911 is called is eight to 12 minutes. For each minute defibrillation is delayed, the odds of survival are reduced by approximately 10 percent, so having access to an AED and knowing how to use one, is critical to saving lives.
DPD has 10 group homes and two supervised apartments across the three counties of the Diocese serving adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The DPD also runs Gruenert Center, the adult day training program in Lake Hopatcong, and offers a diversified experience to about 57 individuals through work opportunities, vocational training, and educational opportunities. These AEDs will be located in the homes, apartments, and buildings run by DPD.
“This is life-saving funding and we thank the Raskob Foundation on behalf of our volunteers, employees, service recipients, and their family members,” Miller told The Beacon.