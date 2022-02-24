DPD to host annual Murray House dinner dance event virtually

CLIFTON To celebrate the unique gifts of the service recipients of the Department for Persons with Disabilities (DPD), diocesan Catholic Charities is hosting the 52nd annual Murray House dinner dance as a virtual celebration on Thursday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day at 6 p.m. The celebration will feature an awards video that will premiere that night.
The virtual event will air at www.ccpaterson.org and on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/ccharitiespat. Each year, the annual gala and awards ceremony for DPD celebrates the good work of the agency and recognizes the individuals who live at, work for, and volunteer with the DPD. All donations for this event are restricted towards DPD and used to enhance the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The dinner dance is named after the first DPD group home, Murray House, originally in Paterson, and Jimmie Murray, who was a young man with intellectual and developmental disabilities. More than 50 years ago, Murray House was a pioneer group home for the DPD and many group homes for those with disabilities are modeled after it. Now in Clifton, it is the longest running group home for people with disabilities in New Jersey. The Murray family co-hosts this event. Five generations of the Murray family have been involved with the DPD throughout the dinner’s history.
Joanna Miller, executive director of DPD, said, “The Murray House dinner dance has been the flagship event for the DPD since the early days in our history and the Murray family has continued this legacy of love with unending support and commitment. We are so appreciative of all they do for the DPD and Catholic Charities to continue the vision of Msgr. Jack Wehrlen, founder of the DPD, created along with Jim and Kit Murray.”
According to Dennis Murray, vice president of diocesan Catholic Charities board, “The Murray House dinner dance continues the legacy of almost 50 years that my parents created along with Father Werhlen. It memorializes what my parents did to remember the significance of Murray House, which is the first group home of its kind in the Diocese and in the state. The event itself was something the residents always looked forward to attending. My mom would call it the ‘DPD prom.’ We are looking forward to next year when we hope to return in person. Involvement with the DPD is a family venture and it will always be a family venture.”
The honorees for this year’s award ceremony are: People of the Year — John and Noreen Risko; Frank X. Graves Award (Service Recipient of the Year) — Terry Tanzer; Marilyn Murray Keenan Inspiration Award (Volunteers of the Year) — Mitchell Meyer and Elena Spagna (Junior Volunteers); Public Servant of the Year — Healthcare Heroes at the Christian Healthcare Center, Wyckoff; and Jim and Kit Murray Outstanding Achievement Awards — Scott Strasevicz, Wallace House; Brian McElroy, Walsh House; Susan Tureaud, Wehrlen House, and Mindy Julian, Calabrese House.
“While we are not able to meet in person again this year,” said Miller, “The DPD is thrilled to be honoring some amazing individuals who have given so much to the DPD over many years and have continued to be there during these challenging times of the pandemic: John and Noreen Risko, Mitchell Meyer, Elena Spagna and the healthcare heroes at Christian Health have all heard the call to provide help and create hope and have given selflessly of their time and talents to make a huge difference in the lives of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”
There are several ways donors can sponsor the event. Each of the 10 group homes will host its own dinner dance for the residents prior to the virtual event. Sponsorships included sponsoring a group home to have a catered dinner; sponsoring an individual to have a catered dinner at home; and sponsoring celebratory items such as a boutonniere and party favor. In addition, various corporate sponsorships are available.
“A highlight of every dinner dance is honoring some of DPD’s own service recipients for their many wonderful achievements throughout the year,” said Miller. “This year we are pleased to honor Terry Tanzer with the Frank X. Graves Award as our service recipient of the year and Brian McElroy, Scott Strasevicz, Susan Tureaud, and Mindy Julian with the Jim and Kit Murray Outstanding Achievement Awards. These special individuals have made tremendous strides this year and have been the shining lights for all of us. We are so proud of each of them.”
In 2020, the Murray House dinner dance celebrated its 50th year. More than 1,000 guests attended the anniversary celebration at the Brownstone, making it Catholic Charities largest event in its 80-year history.
“Though the in-person Murray House dinner dance is canceled this year, the spirit of the Murray House dinner dance will continue to persevere through our virtual celebration. Right before COVID-19, we welcomed 1,000 people to our 50th annual Murray House Dinner Dance. For the second year, we are celebrating people who happen to have intellectual and developmental disabilities in a virtual format. Your support of this event will have a direct impact in the lives of those with special needs served by Catholic Charities’ Department for Persons with Disabilities. We thank the Murray family and the Diocese of Paterson for their ongoing support of this event,” said Chris Brancato, director of development for Catholic Charities.