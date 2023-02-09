During school visit, Bishop Sweeney helps celebrate the Feast of St. John Bosco

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney helped celebrate a Mass for the Feast of St. John Bosco on Jan. 31 at Don Bosco Preparatory High School in Ramsey with the Salesian and school community. An Italian priest, St. John (also known as “Don”), founded the Salesian Society, which consisted of priests and brothers. With the help of Sister Maria Domenca Mazzarello, he founded a society for women, the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians, known as the Salesian Sisters, dedicated to the care and education of poor girls.
“Thanks to Father Abraham Feliciano (the school’s director) and the Salesian and school community at Don Bosco Prep for the invitation to be with them and celebrate Mass on the Feast of St. John Bosco. I was honored to visit for the first time and see how the Salesian charism and spirit of Don Bosco continues to be a blessing for so many young people,” Bishop Sweeney said. Located in the Archdiocese of Newark, Don Bosco Prep is a Catholic and Salesian secondary school that, since 1915, has carried out the education and evangelization of young men.