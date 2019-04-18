Easter joy

Richard A. Sokerka
Today begins the most solemn and holiest days on the liturgical calendar of the Roman Catholic Church.
With the beginning of the Mass of the Lord’s Supper tonight, the Church enters into the Sacred Triduum. The Triduum concludes with Evening Prayer on Easter Sunday. On Holy Thursday, the Mass of the Lord’s Supper relives the institution of the Eucharist and the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass at the Last Supper, as well as the institution of the priesthood, which took place the evening before Jesus was crucified.
Tomorrow, Good Friday, the celebration of the Lord’s Passion is an obligatory day of fast and abstinence. At the celebration of the Lord’s Passion, we will mark Christ’s supreme sacrifice for our sins through his crucifixion and death on the Cross.
On the evening of Holy Saturday, the Easter vigil will be marked with the lighting of the Paschal Candle as the darkened church receives the Light of Christ. Catechumens will come forward to receive the sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation and the Eucharist as the congregation welcomes them into full communion with the Church.
And then this Sunday, the glory of Easter greets us with a profound sense of joy like no other day. Easter is the centerpiece of our faith. The Risen Christ’s triumph over death is our joy our glory, our salvation.
These holy days are a golden opportunity for all of us to deepen our faith lives and draw closer to the Risen Lord.
This Easter season, the staff of The Beacon wishes all a joy-filled Easter. May the glory of our Lord, Jesus Christ, Risen from the dead, be a source of great strength to all of us to lead faith-filled lives and proclaim the Gospel message with the sure certainty that indeed, Christ is Risen!