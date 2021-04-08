PATERSON Bishop Kevin Sweeney served as main celebrant for his first Easter Mass as Bishop at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here April 4. Easter, the chief feast of the Church’s ecclesiastical year, commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.
The date of Easter is calculated by lunar cycles — it is the first Sunday after the Paschal full moon, the first full moon occurring on or after the spring equinox — because Christ’s Death and Resurrection were linked to Passover, a feast calculated according to the Jewish lunar calendar. Easter can be as early as March 22 and as late as April 25.