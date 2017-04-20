BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS

Bishop Serratelli celebrates Easter Sunday Mass in St. Virgil Church, Morris Plains

MORRIS PLAINS Bishop Serratelli celebrated Mass on Easter Sunday, April 16 in St. Virgil Church here. Easter, the chief feast of the Church’s ecclesiastical year, commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.



The date of Easter is calculated by lunar cycles — it is the first Sunday after the Paschal full moon, the first full moon occurring on or after the spring equinox — because Christ’s death and Resurrection were linked to Passover, a feast calculated according to the Jewish lunar calendar. Easter Sunday can be as early as March 22 and as late as April 25.