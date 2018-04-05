BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop Serratelli celebrates Easter Sunday Mass in St. Paul Church, Clifton

CLIFTON Bishop Serratelli served as main celebrant and homilist of Mass in Spanish at 1 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 1 in St. Paul Church here. Easter, the chief feast of the Church’s ecclesiastical year, commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.



Concelebrants of the Mass were Father Leonardo Jaramillo, St. Paul’s pastor, and Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest secretary.



The date of Easter is calculated by lunar cycles — it is the first Sunday after the Paschal full moon, the first full moon occurring on or after the spring equinox — because Christ’s Death and Resurrection were linked to Passover, a feast calculated according to the Jewish lunar calendar. Easter Sunday can be as early as March 22 and as late as April 25.