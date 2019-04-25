WHIPPANY Bishop Serratelli served as main celebrant and homilist for the 11 a.m. Easter Sunday Mass at Our Lady of Mercy Church here on April 20. Easter, the chief feast of the Church’s ecclesiastical year, commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. During the Mass, the Bishop announced that he had named Father Roberto Amador, the parish’s administrator, as the new pastor of Our Lady of Mercy Parish.
The date of Easter is calculated by lunar cycles — it is the first Sunday after the Paschal full moon, the first full moon occurring on or after the spring equinox — because Christ’s Death and Resurrection were linked to Passover, a feast calculated according to the Jewish lunar calendar. Easter can be as early as March 22 and as late as April 25.