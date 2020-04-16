Easter Sunday Mass

MADISON Bishop Serratelli celebrated Mass on Easter Sunday of the Resurrection of the Lord at St. Paul Inside the Walls: The Diocesan Center for Evangelization at Bayley-Ellard here April 12. The Mass was live-streamed for all in the Diocese and beyond to see via Facebook. In his homily, the Bishop spoke about Jesus’ Resurrection saying, “This is the most important, the most significant, the most momentous event that has ever happened since the creation of the world. God has raised the crucified Jesus to glory.”
Throughout the world, including at the Vatican with Pope Francis, Easter Masses were celebrated without the presence of the faithful due to the coronavirus pandemic.