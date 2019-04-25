Easter sunrise

BOONTON Waking up early on Easter Sunday morning, parishioners of Ss. Cyril and Methodius here celebrated Easter at sunrise at a 6:30 a.m. Resurrection Mass celebrated by Bishop Serratelli on April 21. A Polish tradition, the Easter Mass at dawn began with the Procession of the Resurrection featuring an image of the Resurrected Jesus. Bishop Serratelli participated in the procession by carrying the Blessed Sacrament under a canopy, held by ushers from the parish. The Mass was celebrated in both Polish and English.