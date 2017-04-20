BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop presides at Easter Vigil at Cathedral of St. John the Baptist’s Rodimer Center

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli presided at the Easter Vigil Mass at the Bishop Rodimer Center adjacent to the Cathedral of St. John here on Holy Saturday, April 15.



The Easter Vigil began with the Light Service, which began outdoors with lighting of the Easter fire and the Paschal Candle. The Paschal Candle was carried into the darkened center as a symbol of the Light of Christ, a powerful reminder that Jesus is light in the darkness. Individual candles were lit from the Paschal Candle and by the time the procession reached the altar, the center was bathed in bright candlelight. After the baptismal water was blessed, the candidates and catechumens receive the Sacraments of Initiation, Baptism, First Communion and Confirmation, from the Bishop and the congregation renewed their baptismal vows.