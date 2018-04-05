BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop Serratelli presides at Easter Vigil in cathedral; blesses new fire, Paschal candle; baptizes, confirms catechumens

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli presided at the Easter Vigil Mass in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here at 8 p.m. on Holy Saturday, March 31.



This is the night that “shall be as bright as day” as proclaimed by the Exsultet, an ancient church hymn, as the Church joyfully anticipates Christ’s Resurrection. The Holy Saturday Liturgy began with the Service of Light, which includes the blessing of the new fire and the Paschal candle, which symbolizes Jesus, the Light of the World. After the Liturgy of the Word, the catechumens were presented to the parish community, who pray for them with the Litany of the Saints.



Next, the bishop blessed the water, placing the Paschal Candle into the baptismal water. Those seeking Baptism then renounce sin and profess their faith after which they are baptized by the Bishop. After the Baptism they are presented with a candle lighted from the Paschal Candle. Then, the Bishop confirmed them, anointing them with Sacred Chrism. At Communion, the newly baptized received the Eucharist for the first time.