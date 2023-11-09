Election Day and faithful citizenship with Jim King

Join Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and Communications Director Jai Agnish for episode 31 of Beyond The Beacon, a podcast of the Diocese of Paterson, N.J. Leading up to Election Day 2023, they discussed faithful citizenship with Jim King, executive director of the New Jersey Catholic Conference (NJCC). King shared his government work background and interesting path to the NJCC. They discussed the election resources available to Catholics and the importance of voting and being involved civically. NJCC is the non-partisan public policy voice for the Catholic Church in New Jersey.