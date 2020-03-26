CLIFTON The public celebration of Masses across the Diocese is suspended due to governmental regulations limiting the gathering of large crowds in response to stopping the spread of COVID-19.
However, many parishes are offering livestreaming of private Masses from the parish church for the faithful to view daily and on Sunday (see related post from 3/26).
There is a significant downside to the suspension of public Masses as parishioners cannot make in-person offerings and place their donation in the collection basket. Parishes rely on these weekly Mass collections to pay for utilities, maintenance, parish staff salaries and benefits, security measures and other essential and critical needs for the parish community. In addition, all parish fundraisers have had to be postponed due to the pandemic, creating a loss in income that was being counted on by parishes.
In an effort to continue to help parishes financially during this time of the coronavirus pandemic, electronic giving is a viable option for parishioners to use now when they must stay home and going forward as it gives parishes a more steady stream of income in these trying times for everyone. Many parishes already have this option available for their parishioners. For those parishes which are not set up for electronic giving, the Diocese is available to assist so the faithful may continue to support the parish community. Parish websites operated by eCatholic are equipped to set up online giving.
Tim Potter, diocesan chief development officer, said, “We are all going through an unprecedented time for our families. At times like this, we look to our faith to sustain us. While we are forced to be physically apart from our parishes — our spiritual homes — they need our ongoing support now more than ever. Electronic giving is a way to contribute to help your parish in its time of need. Your parish website may have a way to make a weekly or monthly donation. Another option is setting up your parish as a recurring online payment through your bank. Your bank can assist you in this regard.”
Parishioners who use online banking can make electronic contributions through their bank’s “bill-pay” option from their personal checking or savings account. Parishioners would not need to go through the parish website to arrange this. They can set this up when logged into their bank account and the bank will print and mail checks to the parish as directed.
At St. Matthew the Apostle Parish in Randolph, before the coronavirus pandemic hit, about 140-150 parishioners were giving online in some capacity. Father Brian Quinn, pastor, said, “Parishioners and their support of their parishes are the life of the parish. Without the support of the faithful, parishes even when they are good stewards of the gifts given to them can falter. Online giving provides that steady source of support to parishes throughout the course of the year — not just when you are traveling or away for the summer, but also for situations such as we are facing right now with the coronavirus pandemic. One can only turn the heat down so much to save money. There are still needs we are going to be paying for; more so, if you are a parish that has a mortgage or other outstanding debt payments. This (online giving) helps the parish continue to pay these bills.”
Assumption Parish in Morristown has online giving as an option for parishioners through Faith Direct. Msgr. John Hart, pastor of Assumption, said, “Many of our people participate in our electronic giving program through Faith Direct, which I highly recommend. Our parishioners have always been so very generous and have always wanted to help the church and our charities. I know I can count on our parishioners.”
During the livestreaming of Mass for the Fourth Sunday of Lent, Msgr. Hart said near the end of the liturgy to viewers, “As I look out at our church, at our home, our spiritual home, even though the pews appear to be empty, we are united in prayer today. And as I look out, I can see in my mind’s eye, I can see all of you and we are all united in prayer. I ask you to please look at our parish website and look at the encouraging ways we can stay together during this time of pandemic. I ask you to please be generous to Assumption Parish. We need your donations. If you go to our parish website you will see a button to make a one-time donation or recurring donations.”
While it is early to tell the real impact the coronavirus will have on any given parish’s financial picture, pastors are counting on the faithful to continue to remember their parish. Throughout the Diocese in parish bulletins, pastors have made requests to parishioners to continue to help out their parish and consider online giving, in addition to providing other options to donate to the parish.
Msgr. Hart said, “During these challenging days of this coronavirus outbreak, it’s important that we practice social distancing and encourage one another to stay healthy. It is important for us to remember that we are never alone — that God is always with us. Jesus is our Savior who will help us meet this challenge.”
[For information on setting up electronic giving on parish websites, contact Tom Barrett, diocesan coordinator of special projects, tbarrett@patersondiocese.org]