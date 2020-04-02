Emergency Fund for giving

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Diocese is helping parishes in a myriad of ways. Following are some of the initiatives put into place:
• Assisting immediately all parishes with their current financial stresses by suspending diocesan assessment billing for the month of April. Parishes will not have to pay the April bill and that monthly amount owed will be cancelled permanently for April. In late April, this will be revisited for the May assessments based on circumstances at that time.
• Making financial guidance and planning assistance available to all parishes with a focus on projecting cash flows and calculating each parish’s weeks of operating reserves based on the expected reductions in offertory and adjusted for online giving and rental income.
• Providing recommendations on how to pay employees in April in keeping with Catholic priorities for care of our staff and their families.
• Earmarking and making available diocesan funding to provide zero percent emergency loans to certain parishes with demonstrated urgent financial needs based on their current financial statements and detailed cash flow projections.
• Investigating what state and local government programs may be or become available to assist parishes.
CLIFTON As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Jersey spikes, second only to the outbreak’s epicenter in New York, shelter-in-place continues to be a way of life in the state to stop its spread.
With public Masses, other parish religious services and parish and school spring fund-raisers suspended at this time, the Diocese has created an initiative to encourage the faithful to provide support by giving online to their parish during the pandemic.
The Diocese launched its Emergency Fund Initiative March 28 on the diocesan website (www.rcdop.org). It allows parishioners to easily click on a link on the Diocese’s home page where they then can select their home parish and make a one-time or reoccurring weekly online offertory gift during this critical time of financial need for parishes.
In a letter to the faithful announcing the Diocese’s Emergency Fund Initiative, Bishop Serratelli wrote, “Our parishes are life-giving places where the faithful join in the celebration of the Eucharist, grow in their faith and come together in charity. We embrace the joys of baptisms and weddings and shed tears at the funeral of a member of our parish family. Simply put, our parishes are our spiritual homes and serve as a refuge especially in our times of need. Now our parishes need our help. Like so many families in our own Diocese and throughout the country, our parishes are struggling.”
Through the Diocese’s Emergency Fund Initiative, every time a gift is given electronically, it is recorded to be sent to the parish designated by the donor. The Diocese will then transfer these electronic donations directly into each parish’s bank account every week.
In his letter, the Bishop wrote, “Even though the public celebration of Mass is temporarily postponed, our parishes remain as powerhouses of consolation and encouragement because the private celebration of the Eucharist continues. Priests continue reaching out to provide pastoral care and support in new ways of keeping a parish family united and at prayer until the joyful day when we are gathered around the altar again.”
Msgr. James Mahoney, diocesan vicar general and moderator of the Curia, said, “Like so many families in our country who are struggling with the uncertainty that has come with the coronavirus outbreak, our parishes are facing difficult times as they adjust to serving their people in new ways. Many parishes are live-streaming Masses, connecting with their community through social media, conducting online prayer services and study groups. Parish staff continue to do their job from home. All this continues without the consistent weekly offertory support that helps pay salaries, utilities, insurance and other ongoing necessities. This link on our diocesan website is simply an opportunity to help your parish bridge the gap during this critical time.”
With the pandemic affecting so many across the country and right in the Diocese in Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties, many are experiencing financial difficulties of their own. Msgr. Mahoney said, “At the same time, we understand that families are hurting and this might not be possible for them to do this now. That is totally understandable, and so we ask for their prayers for all who have been directly impacted by the coronavirus — those who have died and are ill, those health care professionals and all who are helping fight this battle. Please pray for our nation and our Church, too.”
With no definite end to the shelter-in-place order, the Diocese has also been implementing ways to help parishes. (See “How the Diocese is helping parishes” below).
According to Tim Potter, diocesan chief development officer, “The Diocese wanted to try to find a way to help our parishes that are struggling financially, while at the same time being sensitive to the reality that many families are experiencing difficulties. For those who are in a position to continue to support their parishes now, this link is a great way to help. You can make a one-time donation or a weekly recurring gift — and you choose the number of weeks you would like your Sunday offertory gift to continue.
“Our parishioners experience their faith most deeply through their involvement in their worshipping community, and so we wanted a way for them to support their spiritual home now in their time of need if they are able to do so at this time,” Potter said.
“In these unprecedented and uncertain times,” Bishop Serratelli told parishioners, “families that are struggling themselves may not be in the position to financially support their parish in this manner. I speak on behalf of your pastor in saying that I understand completely. If you are faced with such a situation, I ask for your prayers for those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and for our Church. Your prayer is a matchless gift. Thank you for being such good and faithful parishioners. I know how much you love your parish and our Church is blessed by your stewardship.”
EDITOR'S NOTE: Parishes that already have online giving capabilities on their parish website can still be used by parishioners as they have in the past. The Emergency Fund is simply meant as another way to encourage parishioners to support their parish at this critical time. The Emergency Fund Initiative is ideal for those parishes that do not have online giving as an option or if its participation by parishioners is low. Parishes are asked to promote the Diocese’s Emergency Fund Initiative link using social media outlets and other forms of communication.