Encounter, Listen, Discern

BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
As I write this column, it has been three weeks since our Holy Father, Pope Francis, celebrated Mass (on Sunday, Oct. 10) to open the “Synod on Synodality” for the Universal Church. It is one week since our Diocese had our Opening Mass for the Synod during which we also celebrated World Mission Sunday. In my homily at the Opening Mass, I mentioned the homily that Pope Francis had preached at the Mass on Oct. 10. I encouraged all the delegates to read Pope Francis’ homily. I return to that homily now, because the more often I read it (I think it’s been five or six times), the more I am convinced that it offers not only a personal invitation to each of us, but also a spiritual “request” to enter into and participate in the Synod with a spirit of humility, openness, and trust.
I have asked that Pope Francis’ homily be printed in full in this week's edition of The Beacon (page 2) because, although the homily is very easy to find online, I realize that not everyone is comfortable with technology, computers, smartphones, and/or Google. In these past few weeks, I have become more convinced that spending some time in prayer and reflection with Pope Francis’ homily is a wonderful way to get started on this journey that we call a Synod. This is especially true because the idea of a “Synod on Synodality” seems to be a particular challenge for many Catholics to figure out or have an understanding of what this is about.
If you take the time to read Pope Francis’ homily, you will see that as he reflects on the Gospel account (Mk 10:17–31) of Jesus’ encounter with the rich, young man, he reflects on three verbs that characterize the Synod: encounter, listen, and discern. As I encourage you to prayerfully read the homily, I will allow the Holy Father to speak for himself.” At the same time, I would like to share my reaction and thoughts on a few of his comments on each of the three verbs.
Encounter
Pope Francis says, “As we initiate this process, we too are called to become experts in the art of encounter. Not so much by organizing events or theorizing about problems, as in taking time to encounter the Lord and one another.”
A call to deeper prayer, specifically adoration. How and when do we encounter Jesus? How and when do we listen to the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit? How many of us can say, “Yes, I could benefit from spending more time in prayer and adoration?” While the invitation of the Synod is to listen to one another, it is also an invitation to listen more closely to the Holy Spirit, guiding us to be the Church that God is calling us to be. Could it be that the current challenge that we face in that so many Catholics (as much as 70 percent) do not believe in the Real Presence of Jesus, “Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity” in the Eucharist is at least partly caused because we do not spend enough time in his presence, in adoration? Whether it be in Eucharistic Adoration, visits to the Blessed Sacrament, or in “lectio divina,” praying with and meditating on the Word of God; whether it be the rosary, other devotions, or through sacred, religious music, can we begin the Synod by spending more time in the encounter with God in prayer?
In calling us to be “experts in the art of encounter,” encountering the Lord in prayer, the Holy Father is clearly asking and inviting us to consider how we encounter one another. Time to look others in the eye and listen to what they have to say, to build rapport …” It can seem so simple, so obvious, but I think this is where and how Pope Francis is truly calling us to something different, a different “approach” to what we do every day — or, at least (or more importantly), to think about things we do every day and ask ourselves, “could we do it a little differently? And could that make a difference?”
Listen
Pope Francis says, “True encounter only arises from listening … . Let us ask ourselves frankly during this synodal process: Are we good at listening? How good is the ‘hearing’ of our heart?”
There are two words (true and frankly) and a short phrase, “the ‘hearing’ of our heart?” that strike me as I reflect on this second “section” on listening. “True encounter” — we “encounter” people (and God?) all the time. What is the difference between a “true encounter” and a simple encounter? One way that I would answer this question is by recalling a few moments when I have met someone who is suffering or in pain and, as St. Mother Teresa teaches us, realized that “this is Jesus.” In a true encounter, we can see the presence of God in each of our brothers and sisters, especially in the least of our brothers and sisters (Mt 25: 31–46). But how often does that happen? By entering into the Synod, the Holy Father is encouraging us to realize that we can experience true encounters if we listen to one another.
“Let us ask ourselves frankly …” It is easy to say, “I am a very good listener.” Pope Francis is asking us to (frankly, honestly), ask ourselves, “Are you sure that you’re a good listener?” If we are honest, most, if not all of us, can do a little better when it comes to listening. The synod is an opportunity for us to help one another become better listeners. It is one thing to “listen with our ears.” Pope Francis is inviting us to ask ourselves, “How good is the ‘hearing’ of our heart?” Upon reflection, to “hear with our hearts” is a beautiful but also very challenging image and reality. We know that when we “listen with our hearts” to someone who is hurting, it can “break our hearts” and there is only so much sadness that one person or one heart can take or, at least, that is often how it feels. If we our striving to “listen with our hearts,” we can be drawn closer to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
Discern
Pope Francis says, “Encounter and listening are not ends in themselves, leaving everything just as it was before …” Discernment will lead us to ask ourselves some tough questions and to hear Jesus asking us some tough questions, “… what is it that God wants to say to us in this time? And (what is) the direction in which he wants to lead us?”
In the five months ahead, as we participate in this initial, local diocesan first phase of the Synod, I hope and pray that we, as a Diocese, can fully enter into the experience of “true encounter” as we work on our listening. I am excited that this prayerful encounter and listening will lead and help us to discern what God is asking of us and the direction in which God is leading us.