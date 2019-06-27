Ending fetal tissue research

Richard A. Sokerka
Thanks to the efforts of Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) and other Republican members of the House of Representatives, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced earlier this month that it will discontinue funding for research that uses the body parts of aborted babies by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). It will also apply a rigorous ethical review process to outside research it funds. Prior to this announcement, the NIH was estimated to spend $120 million on fetal tissue research in fiscal year 2019.
“The Trump Administration has taken an important step toward stopping the barbaric practice of using the body parts of aborted babies for research,” Smith said.
Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Committee on Pro-Life Activities, said, “We strongly commend the Trump Administration for taking actions to move our tax dollars away from research using body parts from aborted babies and toward ethical alternatives. Scavenging and commodifying the body parts of abortion victims for use in research gravely disrespects the bodies of these innocent human beings. Their remains deserve the same respect as that of any other person. To subsidize this degrading practice with our taxpayer dollars is deeply offensive to millions of Americans. Further, the use of fetal tissue procured from aborted babies also can lead to legitimizing the violence of abortion by suggesting that body parts procured in abortion are necessary for research. In truth, research using fetal tissue from aborted babies is neither ethical nor necessary. Researchers have demonstrated the ability to pursue excellence in medical research without collaborating with the abortion industry to further victimize aborted babies.”
The Catholic Medical Association (CMA)echoed the statement from the USCCB. “We welcome this life-affirming policy,” said Dr. John Schirger, CMA president. “We are grateful for this action, which we pray instills within people an innate appreciation for the value and dignity in every human life.”
“The new policy clearly indicates the growing public awareness that from the moment of conception the unborn child is a human being who has the right to be respected and protected,” said Dr. Marie Hilliard, co-chair of CMA’s Ethics Committee.
Catholics need to support policies like this one, and contact lawmakers to encourage them to do the same.
As Dr. Barbara Golder, editor-in-chief of CMA’s Linacre Quarterly, said, “Silent objection isn’t enough, Catholics need to speak up on behalf of ethical research.”
If we don’t speak for the voiceless in the womb, who will?