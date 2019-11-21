Ending government discrimination

Richard A. Sokerka
Pro-lifers are often criticized by those who support abortion for focusing on the child in the womb and not on the children who have been born and need our help. But that criticism falls flat on its face when statistics are viewed that show the sheer number of pro-lifers who are dedicating their lives to working in foster care, adoption and similar social service agencies solely to assist vulnerable children.
But the work of these dedicated pro-life individuals in helping children was severely curtailed by the Obama Administration’s regulation that effectively barred from federal child-welfare programs organizations that believe in traditional marriage between one man and one woman. It affected many Roman Catholic and other faith-based organizations. This unfair policy was rushed into effect weeks before President Trump took office.
Recently, the Trump Administration righted this wrong in announcing a new rule that will help faith-based organizations remain a vital part of the child-welfare system. The Obama-era provisions redefined federal nondiscrimination policies in a way that excluded faith-based groups. The new rule brings regulations at the Department of Health and Human Services back in line with all other federal nondiscrimination law and Supreme Court precedent.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops was quick to praise the actions of the Trump Administration. In a statement, the bishops said, “We commend the Administration for acting to change a 2016 regulation that threatened to shut out faith-based social service providers, namely adoption and foster care agencies that respect a child’s right to a mother and a father. To restrict faith-based organizations’ work by infringing on religious freedom — as the 2016 rule threatened to do — is unfair and serves no one, especially the children in need of these services. We are alarmed and saddened that state and local government agencies in multiple jurisdictions have already succeeded in shutting down Catholic adoption and foster care agencies as a result of their Catholic beliefs. At a time when more than 400,000 children are in foster care, we need to take steps to increase — not decrease — their opportunities to be placed with safe and loving families. We welcome today’s proposed rule modifications and look forward to reviewing and commenting on them further.”
This action by the Trump Administration ends the discriminatory policy of the Obama Administration and is a welcome — and long overdue — recognition of the important work faith-based agencies do in helping vulnerable children.