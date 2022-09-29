Eucharistic Congress Evening Prayer Service

PATERSON Archbishop Rino Fisichella, pro-prefect for the Section of New Evangelization of the Dicastery for Evangelization in Rome, facilitated the diocese’s first-ever Eucharistic Congress from Sept. 23 to 25, held in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson. The bilingual event gave local Catholics an opportunity to reflect on and bear witness to the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist as the local Church. The Eucharistic Congress served as the high point of the Year of the Eucharist, which Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney officially launched in the Diocese for 2022 on Jan. 9