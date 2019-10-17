Richard A. Sokerka
The Evangelium Vitae Medal is given by the University of Notre Dame to champions of the pro-life movement.
The announcement Oct. 6 during Respect Life Month that the recipient of this cherished award would be Vicki Thorn, founder of Project Rachel and executive director of the National Office of Post-Abortion Reconciliation and Healing, is deserving of applause from the entire pro-life movement.
In 1984, Thorn founded Project Rachel as a response to the psychological and emotional traumas that often follow abortion. Overseen by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, it is now an active ministry in at least 165 dioceses throughout the U.S., including the Diocese of Paterson.
According to the Rachel Project website, the loss of a child by abortion can produce such effects as insomnia, depression, low self-esteem and substance abuse. These effects occur in some women immediately, but commonly they occur over the following 5-12 years after a terminated pregnancy.
Post-abortion syndrome is very common, the website states, but the negative effects of abortion are broadly ignored among the public. “Consequently, many women think that their grief reactions are somehow abnormal and believe that there is nowhere to turn for help,” the website says.
The project offers those struggling from post-abortion trauma with a network of informational, medical, and spiritual resources. Under the program, beneficiaries will have access to mental health professionals, spiritual directors, educational material and intercessory groups. The goal of the project is to provide these women with forgiveness, healing and hope.
“In awarding Vicki Thorn the prestigious Evangelium Vitae Medal, Notre Dame recognizes her important service of the Gospel of Life,” said Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Ind. “She has helped thousands of women who have had an abortion to accept St. John Paul II’s invitation in Evangelium Vitae to ‘not give in to discouragement and not lose hope.’ Project Rachel reminds us all that the Gospel of Jesus, the Gospel of life, is also the Gospel of mercy. I offer sincere thanks to Vicki especially for assisting so many women and men to experience God’s love and forgiveness and to become, in the words of St. John Paul II, ‘eloquent defenders of the right to life,’” he said.
Thorn’s ministry to those who have suffered from abortion is among the most important work being done by the Church in the pro-life movement and this award shows recognition for a job well done.