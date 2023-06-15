Evening of Eucharistic Revival inspires faithful to love Eucharist

The diocese held an Evening of Eucharistic Revival at the Church of Corpus Christi in Chatham Township on June 11, the Feast of Corpus Christi.
Individuals and families were invited “to come and pray and learn and grow in understanding of who God is and what he calls us to be,” said Father Agustino Torres. He is a Franciscan Friar of the Renewal who serves as campus-ministry chaplain at William Paterson University in Wayne and is one of the National Eucharistic Preachers.
Father Agustino and Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney led the Eucharistic Revival, which included adoration, praise, worship, and Benediction to enhance participants’ understanding of, love for, and living out of the Holy Eucharist.
Earlier that day at Corpus Christi, Bishop Sweeney held a special event for children who received first Holy Communion this year and catechists, which included a catechesis on the Eucharist, adoration, a procession, and Benediction.
Along with the Church in the United States, the Paterson Diocese is in the second year of a three-year National Eucharistic Revival that is meant to demonstrate how the wonders of the true presence of Jesus can heal the soul — and change the lives of Catholics and non-Catholics alike.