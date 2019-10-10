CONVENT STATION Young women, mostly of high school age, from around the Diocese attended an Evening with the Bishop at the Academy of St. Elizabeth here Sept. 30. Bishop Serratelli and religious sisters from around the Diocese led the evening as an opportunity for young women to think more deeply about vocations, whether it be as a single woman, married woman or a religious sister. The evening began with Adoration and Benediction in the Holy Family Chapel followed by a discussion and reflections and later a pizza dinner. The Diocesan Vocations Awareness Committee organized the event for young people, which occurs a few times during the year.