Executive Summary of the Decree of Canonical Merger

I. Introduction
In 1957, Bishop James A. McNulty established Our Lady of Fatima Mission, Passaic, as one of the first three parish families in the Diocese of Paterson to serve the growing Hispanic community. Led by Father, later Monsignor, Thaddeus Lee, Our Lady of Fatima Mission was raised to the dignity of a parish in its own right in 1972 by Bishop Lawrence B. Casey.
Bishop James Roosevelt Bayley, Bishop of Newark, established Saint Nicholas Parish, Passaic, in 1868. The present Saint Nicholas Church on Washington Place was built in 1885. The pastors of Saint Nicholas in Passaic have, over many years, helped to established the many national parishes of the City of Passaic.
Reverend Father Rolands Uribe, was appointed Pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Parish on April 24, 2019 by Bishop Arthur J. Serratelli. On November 16, 2020, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney appointed Father Uribe as Administrator of Saint Nicholas Parish while remaining Pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Parish. The words of Saint Paul to the Philippians have been lived by a parish family that has become one over time, sharing more than a building, but together celebrating the gifts of faith hope and love: “ … By being of the same mind, with the same love, united in heart, thinking one thing” (Philippians 2:2).
II. The Pastoral Need and the Consolidation of Two Parish Communities into one Parish
Whereas, an extensive and considered period of study and reflection was conducted in regard to the pastoral life of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Passaic and Saint Nicholas Parish, Passaic over the course of two years.
Whereas, consultation with the Presbyteral Council, and other members of the clergy of the Diocese of Paterson, as well as with the clergy of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, who presently provide for the pastoral care for Saint Nicholas Parish provided detailed analysis of the needs of both parishes.
Whereas, with due regard for the expressed needs of the Christian faithful of both Our Lady of Fatima Parish and Saint Nicholas Parish, a pastoral plan of action was developed to solidify the unity of two parish communities which have been functioning as one for more than two years with spiritual benefit and temporal benefit.
Therefore, I hereby establish by decree the consolidation of the aforementioned parishes through the canonical merging of the two parishes into one unified parish community designated:
Our Lady of Fatima and Saint Nicholas Roman Catholic Church
Therefore, the pastoral needs of the people of Passaic have led to the joining of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Passaic, and Saint Nicholas Parish, Passaic.
Therefore, The Pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Parish and the Administrator of Saint Nicholas Parish, now the same priest, the Reverend Rolands Uribe, will assume with the execution of this decree the one office of Pastor of Our Lady of Fatima and Saint Nicholas Parish effective July 1, 2022.
Finally, the aforementioned parishes are now one parish; thus canonically becoming one juridic person and one entity for the provisions for civil incorporation.
Given at the Chancery, June 29, 2022, the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Apostles.