Expanding pro-life outreach

CLIFTON Last year on the Feast of the Annunciation, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) encouraged the faithful to join a nationwide effort to “walk in the shoes” of pregnant women and those mothers with small children.
Walking with Moms in Need program, under the USCCB’s Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities Office, was created to assist young mothers in difficult circumstances. Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, chairman of Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities Office said, “The challenges can be immense for women in difficult or unplanned pregnancies. Some 75 percent of women who choose abortion are low income.” Archbishop Naumann added, “Pregnant and parenting moms in need are in our parishes and our neighborhoods. Women facing challenging pregnancies should see the Church as a place where they can find help, especially with its myriad of social services and organizations dedicated to meeting the needs of people in crisis.”
Dr. Mary Mazzarella, diocesan respect life director, has compiled a directory of places and resources around the Diocese of Paterson and beyond for pregnant women who find themselves in a difficult situation. Often because parishes may be the first line of contact for a woman in a crisis pregnancy situation, Dr. Mazzarella recommends that church leaders have this list readily available when needed.
“While working on this list, I didn’t even realize some of these places existed,” said Dr. Mazzarella, a retired pediatrician. “It is important that the Church plays an important role in helping these women in need. Often, the Church may be seen as interested in only saving babies in the womb. There are so many places out there. Often, these women feel abandoned with no means of support whether it be from their partners, family, or friends. In being pro-life, we have to continue to help them.”
Following is the list compiled by the Respect Life Office (as of 2/1/21):