Bishop to meet with youths for evening of Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament

PASSAIC Many say that young people are the future of the Church but the future is now and inspiring youths to seek Christ plays a vital role in keeping the Church alive. So much so that Bishop Serratelli is inviting young adults, youth leaders and catechists from parishes around the Diocese to participate in an evening of spiritual reflection to be held in St. Joseph Church here at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4.



Organized by the diocese’s Catholic Youth Lounge Ministry, the Catholic Youth Lounge evening will feature young musicians and singers singing contemporary and traditional Christian songs. The highlight of the event will be the Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament. Also during the evening there will be the recitation of the Divine Mercy Chaplet and the opportunity for priests and young people to speak with one another. Bishop Serratelli will also speak at the event.



In a letter to priests, the Bishop wrote, “I cannot emphasize enough the importance that you, as priests and shepherds of souls, have in leading our young people to encounter the Lord. When we are priests gathered together with young adults in the presence of the Lord, many blessings are assured.”



Some of the musicians who will be featured are Dylan Wyka, Joseph Legaspi, Lauren D’Imperio, St. Peter’s University Schola and the Aidan C. McMullen Chorale.



Father Jakub Grzybowski, parochial vicar of St. Joseph’s, who is coordinating the event, said. “It’s an opportunity for young adults to publicly express their faith and feel Jesus’ presence, especially in the Blessed Sacrament. This is all for Jesus Christ and we are there to enjoy our presence together and in Jesus.’



The idea for the gathering came from Bishop Serratelli who hopes to continue the legacy of St. John Paul II, who continually challenged the youth of the world to stay close to Christ and his Church.



Father Grzybowski said, “Young people enjoy music, so the event allows them to listen to spiritual Christian music and time for prayer and personal meditation.”



One of the messages for the evening will be meditations from the Diary of St. Faustina Kowalska, a young Polish nun, who received the message of Jesus as the Divine Mercy of Jesus. The words “Jesus, I trust in you,” is usually accompanied by the image of Divine Mercy, which shows Jesus standing with one hand outstretched in blessing, the other clutching his side wounded by the spear, from which beams of light shine through, colored in red and white.



It is a message that is still relevant today, according to Father Grzybowski. “We hope the young people find inspirational hope, joy and love from the evening,” he told The Beacon.



In addition to devotions and music, the evening will also give Catholic youth leaders the opportunity to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation.



In his letter to priests, the Bishop wrote: “I am looking forward to meeting you and our young adults in what will surely be an opportunity for all of us to encounter Christ as the true source of our happiness. St. John Paul II sought out the youth of the world to bring them to Christ. May he inspire all of us to follow in his footsteps.”

[Information: www.catholicyouthlounge.org.]