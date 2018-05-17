Faith-based initiative

Richard A. Sokerka

President Donald Trump lauded the importance of faith in American life as a foundation for freedom in his speech at the 66th annual National Prayer Breakfast earlier this month. “Faith is central to American life and to liberty,” Trump said, “Our founders invoked our Creator four times in the Declaration of Independence. Our currency declares, ‘In God We Trust.’ And we place our hands on our hearts as we recite the Pledge of Allegiance and proclaim we are ‘One Nation Under God.’ ”



He emphasized the interconnection between freedom of religion and a flourishing society. “When Americans are able to live by their convictions, to speak openly of their faith, and to teach their children what is right, our families thrive, our communities flourish, and our nation can achieve anything at all.”



“Our rights are not given to us by man; our rights come from our Creator,” Trump said.



But the President didn’t just “talk the talk” that day, he also “walked the walk,” following up his speech that very same day with a very important action, by signing an executive order creating a White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative within the Executive Office of the President. It highlights that “the efforts of faith-based and community organizations are essential to revitalizing communities,” and reiterates that “the Federal Government welcomes opportunities to partner with such organizations through innovative, measurable, and outcome-driven initiatives.”



What’s most important about this new initiative is that it will have a stronger explicit focus on religious freedom. “The faith initiative will help design new policies that recognize the vital role of faith in our families, our communities, and our great country,” the President said. “This office will also help ensure that faith-based organizations have equal access to government funding and the equal right to exercise their deeply held beliefs.”



Trump reiterated his administration’s commitment to religious freedom, recalling that he was the first president to address the March for Life in a live video message.



With the signing of this initiative on the National Day of Prayer, this administration not only enhanced the importance of our religious freedom in our nation, but it also answered the prayers of people of all faiths across the nation.

