Faith family of the Diocese of Paterson celebrates Easter

Those seeking full initiation into the Catholic Church, known as the elect, received the sacraments of initiation — baptism, confirmation, and Holy Eucharist — at the Easter Vigil Mass on the evening of Holy Saturday, March 30, in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated the liturgy, during which the elect were fully initiated into the Church. The Holy Saturday liturgy began with the Service of Light. It includes the blessing of the new fire and the blessing of the Paschal candle, which symbolizes Jesus, the Light of the World. This is the night that “shall be as bright as day,” as proclaimed by the Exsultet, an ancient church hymn, as the Church joyfully anticipates Christ’s Resurrection.
After the Liturgy of the Word, the elect were presented to the parish community, who prayed for them during the Litany of the Saints.
Then, Bishop Sweeney blessed the water, dipping the Paschal candle into the baptismal font. Those seeking baptism then renounced sin and professed their faith, followed by the bishop baptizing them. After their baptism, they were presented with a candle lighted from the Paschal candle. Bishop Sweeney then confirmed them, anointing them with sacred chrism oil. At Communion, the newly baptized received the Eucharist for the first time.