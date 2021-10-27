Faith-filled graduate of Morris Catholic is inaugurated as Caldwell University’s president

CALDWELL As Matthew Whelan took the stage at Caldwell University here Oct. 22 to be inaugurated as its ninth president, he stepped into the history books as the university’s first lay male president. In this position, he also returned to his “home turf” of northern New Jersey, where his lifelong love of faith, learning, and family as a servant-leader first took root as a student at the former St. Mary’s Prep and then at Morris Catholic High School, both in Denville.
For Whelan, that journey to Caldwell University, founded in 1939 by the Sisters of St. Dominic as a college for women and co-ed since 1986, started in Morris County in the Paterson Diocese. The 57-year-old quipped that he can still smell burning incense from when he was an altar server at Masses in St. Mary Church. Whelan learned to care about the “least among us” by participating in various drives at St. Mary’s Prep. Later, those values were reinforced while he was a student at Morris Catholic, where he attended daily Mass. These early experiences inspired and prepared him for his role now as a servant-leader for Caldwell.
“At St. Mary’s, ambulances would speed by on Route 46. Whenever it happened, we would stop our school work and say a short prayer. That got us to think about others,” said Whelan, who recalled service activities there, such as clothing drives and serving pizza on bingo nights. The school closed in 2019. “St. Mary’s taught us not only to do the right thing, but also taught us what is right. We learned more than reading, writing, and arithmetic,” he said.
Whelan actually arrived at Caldwell on July 1 last year to start his position as its president. He came from Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, N.Y., where he was vice president for university enrollment strategy and relationship development. The inauguration was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. While also helping the university navigate the pandemic, he led such initiatives as adding sports teams, starting a program for students with learning differences, introducing new technology, and building a new student lounge.
In his inauguration address, Whelan thanked the Dominican Sisters for their trust in him, the university’s Board of Trustees for hiring him, and the Caldwell community, family, and friends for their support.
“We want our all of our students at Caldwell, not only to survive, but also to thrive. We will do our best to help you get over that finish line [graduation], but it will not be easy. Nothing worthwhile ever is,” Whelan said. “We will protect the legacy [of the Dominican Sisters at Caldwell], while also building a culture of infinite possibilities,” he said.
Born and raised in Denville, Whelan and his seven siblings went to the former St. Mary’s Prep and then to Morris Catholic, where he was graduated from in 1982 — a move that he called “a natural progression.” He remembers participating in an all-night marathon dance for a charity and in food and clothing drives for an orphanage. He also attended First Friday Masses and other Masses during the year and was captain of the soccer team, he said.
“At Morris Catholic, We built our faith by living the Gospel through service. It didn’t matter how little you had, someone else has it worse than you do,” said Whelan, whose late father, Joseph, owned a bookstore in Denville. A self-professed “English and history guy,” he was impressed with the school’s reading list, which included “Of Mice and Men” and “1984.” Today, some of his nieces and nephews have been graduated from Morris Catholic or are attending the school. “Morris Catholic has served our family well,” he said.
From Morris Catholic, Whelan went to another Catholic institution, Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa., established by the Sisters of Mercy. He attended Sunday-night Masses and got involved in service, such as with the university’s safety program and at a local food bank. Whelan received a service award from Mercyhurst.
“The award meant less than the experiences that I had,” Whelan said. Originally, he planned to attend law school but after working at Mercyhurst for a year after graduation, he switched his career goal to college administration, he said.
At Mercyhurst, Whelan met David Armstrong, a longtime friend and the current president of St. Thomas University in Miami. During the inauguration ceremony, Armstrong said they both come from large, faith-filled supportive families.
“Matthew’s parents [the late Joseph and Marilyn] thought that education is the great equalizer. All of our parents were self-made and made sure that their kids went to Catholic school. If they were here today, they would be proud,” Armstrong said. “Matthew is all about competence, faith, and family. He is connected to Catholic education,” he said.
Before becoming vice president for university enrollment strategy and relationship development at Stony Brook, Whelan served as that university’s vice president for strategic initiatives. He also had experience leading administrative and faculty teams at St. John’s University in Queens, N.Y.; Hofstra University on Long Island; and William Paterson University in Wayne. He holds a master’s degree from William Paterson and a doctorate in educational leadership from Dowling College in Shirley, N.Y.
During the inauguration, members of the Caldwell community welcomed Whelan, including Dominican Sister Luella Ramm, prioress, who told him, “May God give you the courage to led Caldwell faithfully.” Whelan’s daughter, Sarah, 23, sang, “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from “Carousel.” His family also includes wife, Kathy, and their younger daughters Mary Kate, 22, and Eileen, 19. Caldwell hosted a week of activities on campus, including a Mass celebrated by Auxiliary Bishop Manuel Cruz of the Newark Archdiocese as part of Inauguration Week.
As president of a small institution, Whelan told The Beacon that he is concerned about “building sustainability” — a difficult task heading into the future.
“We rely on faith to help us through the tough times. Faith and prayer are things that we have throughout our lives,” Whelan said. He also talked about evangelizing to Caldwell’s diverse student population. “The Gospel isn’t meant for only Catholics. It is about how you treat people. Service is a part of the Gospel. We can welcome everyone at Caldwell without compromising our Catholic traditions or doctrine,” he said.
Impressed with Whelan is Father Peter Clarke, Morris Catholic’s current president, who has spoken with him a few times and has “watched the university take off,” under his recent leadership.
“Dr. Whelan will carry Caldwell on into the future. He is a Catholic educator through and through and will do great things there,” Father Clarke told The Beacon.