Faith on and off the field

RICHARD A. SOKERKA
Records are made to be broken. That’s an adage in sports heard all the time, but more often than not, athletes fall short in a record-breaking moment.
Then there is Justin Tucker, kicker for the Baltimore Ravens.
Every football fan knows the extreme pressure that every kicker is under when they come into the game to kick a field goal or extra point that often is the difference between his team winning or losing the game.
Tucker found himself in one of those most pressure-packed moments in all of sports on Sept. 26.
He entered the game with the Ravens trailing the Detroit Lions, 17–16, to attempt a field goal try of 66 yards on the final play of the game. Not only would his kick determine the outcome of the game but, if good, it would also set the National Football League record for the longest field goal in history.
Before he set himself in position for the kick, Tucker did what he always does before every kick: he made the Sign of the Cross.
His kick sailed true toward the goal posts, hit the crossbar and bounced over to bring the Ravens a victory and break the record. As his teammates hoisted him up in the air, Tucker pointed his index fingers to heaven in acknowledgment.
What makes Tucker so special is not just his athletic ability; after all, he is the most accurate kicker in NFL history making 90.6 percent of his kicks. It’s that he is not afraid to wear his faith on his sleeve.
Asked why he always makes the Sign of the Cross before every kick, he said he does it to “give glory” to God and “say ‘thanks’ for the opportunity. Only 32 guys get to do what I do. I’m just ever thankful for the opportunity whenever it presents itself. I really just ask more than anything that God’s will be done, and I’m happy with it,” he said.
Raised Catholic, he thinks it’s great that the Ravens offer a Mass each week before the games. “I’m a big believer that the family that prays together stays together,” he said.
Tucker, who looks at spirituality and religion as a conscious choice and an effort as opposed to an obligation, shows his faith in his other talents off the field too.
He is a classically trained singer, who has used this God-given gift to help to raise funds for Catholic Charities several times, singing such classics as Ave Maria and O Holy Night.
It’s not often that a kicker will get into the Hall of Fame, but Tucker should be a lock. Players of his caliber and character are in short supply today as professional sports, like politics, too often resemble performance art with its “look at me” mentality.
Tucker shows demonstrated athletic and singing excellence through his God-given talents, while giving “praise to God” for them as any true Catholic gentleman would.