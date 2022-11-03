Faithful Citizenship … and our responsibility to vote

“… The Church, too has the mission and obligation to critique and challenge any civil laws, societal organizations, or political structures that infringe upon or deny the fundamental rights of human persons and communities. Jesus spoke of the difference between serving God and the state when he said, “Then repay to Caesar what belongs to Caesar and to God what belongs to God” (Mt. 22:21). Catholics have the duty to vote, to participate in the political arena, and to help shape society in light of Catholic teaching.”
United States Catholic Catechism for Adults, pp. 379–80
“From its foundation, the United States has maintained the freedom of its citizens to worship according to their consciences and has prohibited infringement upon religious freedom by the government. For some, this leads to the conclusion that religion is a purely private matter and should not exercise a public voice in debates about moral issues. That was not the intention of the founders of this nation. Catholics must participate in political life and bring to bear upon it — by their voice and their vote — what they have learned about human nature, human destiny, and God’s will for human beings from his self-revelation. The Gospel of Jesus Christ is relevant for all times and all places.”
United States Catholic Catechism for Adults, pp. 501–02
BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,
I begin my column this week with two (somewhat lengthy) quotations and by addressing you personally, with an awareness that, by the time you read this, some of you may have already cast your ballot in this year’s (coming) election. I also hope that many will read this as they consider voting on “Election Day,” Nov. 8. I take this opportunity to remind all Catholics that part of being who we are and who we are called to be as disciples involves our sharing the Gospel, the Good News of Jesus, by contributing to the “common good.” In other words, part of being a faithful disciple or living as a Catholic Christian means that we are called to be good and faithful citizens — wherever and in whatever (political) circumstances we may live.
In my own life and experience, in the course of the past six months, in prayer and reflection, I have found myself returning, again and again, to the words of Jesus, in the fifth chapter of Matthew’s Gospel, as part of the great “Sermon on the Mount”:
“You are the salt of the earth, but if salt loses its taste with what can it be seasoned? … You are the light of the world. A city set on a mountain cannot be hidden … Just so your light must shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your heavenly Father.”
(Mt 5:13–16)
There are many different ways by which we can be “salt and light.” We think of the words of the Prayer of St. Francis, “Lord make me an instrument of you Peace …” We think of the countless charitable works of service offered every day in our diocese and throughout the world, which are truly a “light shining in the darkness.” We think of parents and grandparents raising children in families of faith and all the good works in parishes, hospitals, orphanages, nursing homes, and countless others who “light a candle” rather than curse the darkness. In addition to all the good that is done in so many ways, we must also have a “voice” by electing leaders who will represent and defend the “inalienable rights” given to each human person by our Creator.
Especially in recent times, locally and nationally, there are many reasons why we, as faithful citizens, may be disappointed in and frustrated with our elected leaders. As I have said before, I know that many faithful Catholics are not happy with the leadership of the bishops with regard to challenging Catholic elected leaders who seem to vote and act in direct opposition to what the Church believes and teaches. Despite whatever frustrations or negative feelings we may have, we should not “give up” or give in to the temptation to think that our votes may not matter. We should vote with a well-formed conscience and be informed when we go to the polls.
The New Jersey Catholic Conference (NJCC) offers some very helpful resources at their website: https://njcatholic.org/. There you will find a link to the USCCB document, Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship, which is somewhat lengthy (45 pages) but is a very practical guide offered by the bishops of our country to help us be guided by a well-formed conscience as we cast our ballots. The NJCC also offers an excellent “resource page” here. Part of that resource page is a “Congressional Candidate Resource Guide,” https://njcatholic.org/2022generalelection, which can help you learn about the candidates who will be on the ballot in a particular district within New Jersey.
In a recently updated Introductory Letter to Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship, the U.S. Bishops also offer a prayer to guide us as we exercise our right and responsibility to vote. I would like to share that prayer with you (below) as we ask the Holy Spirit to guide us, to guide all those who will be voting and those who will be elected, as we continue to pray that God will continue to bless the United States of America.
Sincerely yours in Christ,
Most Rev. Kevin J. Sweeney
Merciful Father, Thank you for inviting each of us to join in your work of building the kingdom of love, justice, and peace. Draw us close to you in prayer as we discern your call in our families and communities. Send us forth to encounter all whom you love: those not yet born, those in poverty, those in need of welcome. Inspire us to respond to the call to faithful citizenship during election season and beyond. Help us to imitate your charity and compassion and to serve as models of loving dialogue. Teach us to treat others with respect, even when we disagree, and seek to share your love and mercy. We ask this through Jesus Christ, our Lord, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God forever and ever. Amen