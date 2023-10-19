Faithful experience first diocesan Marian pilgrimage to Capital since 2017

Catholics from around the Paterson Diocese joined Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney for a Marian pilgrimage to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. Faithful chose either a one-day pilgrimage on Oct. 14 or an overnight, two-day pilgrimage, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14.
This year marked the first diocesan pilgrimage since 2017 — postponed due to COVID.
The one-day pilgrimage for all faithful included a visit to the cathedral, Mass with Bishop Sweeney on his first diocesan pilgrimage as bishop, and an opportunity for confession in the Crypt Church. They also could pray a multilingual rosary and Chaplet of Divine Mercy and enjoy quiet time in personal prayer. About 1,500 people attended the Mass.
Those on the overnight pilgrimage also visited the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America and had dinner on Friday night with Bishop Sweeney.