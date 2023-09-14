Faithful gather for Eucharistic Revival evening

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, on Sept. 8, led an evening of adoration, praise and worship, confession, and fellowship for young adults at St. Gerard Majella Parish in Paterson.
Almost 100 people attended the event, part of a three-year National Eucharistic Revival. It’s a movement to restore understanding and devotion to the great mystery of the Eucharist in the United States by helping Catholics renew their worship of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist.
Many religious sisters from the Newark Archdiocese and Paterson Diocese attended. They included Salesian Sister Theresa Lee, chancellor and delegate for religious for Paterson, and Filippini Sister Jo-Ann Pompa, principal of St. Gerard Majella School. Other churchgoers were young adults, families, older people, college students, and teachers.
Msgr. George Hundt, St. Gerard’s administrator and pastor of St. Vincent Martyr Parish in Madison, welcomed the faithful. Bishop Sweeney gave a reflection on the Eucharist about re-engaging with the Church after COVID and the faithful example of Pier Giorgio Frassati, patron and companion of youth and young adults.
Bishop Sweeney also led a Eucharistic procession around the church.