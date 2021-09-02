Faithful invited to take part in free virtual catechist conference

CLIFTON The Diocese of Paterson has joined with 15 dioceses along the eastern seaboard in forming catechists, parents and volunteers through the Southeast Catechist Conference 2021. Themed “Say the Word,” the conference is virtual and available online for free through Sept. 15. It is presented in partnership with the Atlanta province diocese of Atlanta, Ga., Charleston, S.C., Savannah, Ga., and Raleigh, N.C. There are more than 90 English and Spanish language video presentations and already participants from 88 countries have signed up. The sessions are meant to equip faith formators and ministry leaders with the tools and knowledge to be better witnesses of the faith. The Diocese will host a live portion of this conference for N.J. dioceses from Oct. 21 to 24 with more information to come on this event.
The Diocese’s Catechetical Leadership Association (CLA), based at St. Paul Inside the Walls in Madison, recommends that those who work in religious education and youth ministry take advantage of this opportunity.
Cathy McGuire, president of the CLA, who serves as religious education director of St. Therese Parish in Succasunna, said, “There are many topics presented at the conference from Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) to serving children with special needs. This is a great opportunity for catechists and religious education directors to really get informed. We can serve our people to the best of our ability when we use our resources.”
The “on-demand” presentations are categorized by catechetical theology, catechetical methodology, intercultural and diversity, youth ministry, young adult ministry, adult formation, senior adult formation RCIA, special needs and disabilities, and evangelization and discipleship. There is also a section with prayer and worship opportunities, which includes Lectio Divina and rosary reflections.
Debbie Dericks, vice president of the CLA and director of religious education at Our Lady of Consolation Parish in Wayne, joined some of the virtual workshops. “These conferences are very informative which is why after all these years of being a catechist and now for the last eight years, a DRE, I continue to join them. They offer information on planning your lessons, curriculum assistance, ideas on crafts and extra resources, how to pray and use the Bible with your students. I am actually turning this simple quote into my theme this year, ‘Keep your gaze on Christ’ — meaning, everything we see, learn, discuss, share, believe is centered on Christ,” she told The Beacon.
The conference features three keynote presentations called “Say the Word,” presented by Danielle Brown of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. In them she speaks about how families, catechists, and others can begin to confront racism, its basic root, and some primary solutions amidst a process of healing and conversion; the “Gift of Suffering” presented by Peter Le in Vietnamese, in which he presents the four virtues of humility, patience, poverty, and obedience; and “Say the Word: Stories that Heal,” presented by Julianne Stanz of Loyola Press. In it, she speaks about how parables were one of Jesus’ preferred methods in helping people understand the kingdom of God.
While the presentations are available on-demand for individual viewing, the conference website also offers resources for parishes to host a watch party. Some of the planning items include creating a team, recommended ministers to invite, venue location, technology needed, budget, hospitality, and sample schedules.
The CLA of the Diocese welcomes members who fit the criteria of one or more of the following: have a bachelor’s degree in religious education or theology; have a master’s degree in theology, religious education or an approved equivalent; possess a Certificate for Coordinator of Religious Education, or Coordinator of Youth Ministry from an accredited Catholic college; have been designated by the pastor with the responsibility of coordinating catechetical activities within the parish.
“Catechists are amazing. There is nothing like volunteering your time to share knowledge, wisdom, and love for the Lord to children, teens, and even adults. Every day, I continue to learn about my faith and new ways to share that faith with my catechists and students,” Dericks said.
The live online conference was held from Aug. 12–15 and offered interactive live sessions.