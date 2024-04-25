Faithful learn to create engaging ‘culture of vocations’ at workshop

Rhonda Gruenewald, founder of Vocation Ministry, presented Hundredfold, a vocations workshop for 67 parishioners of the Paterson Diocese on April 20 at St. Paul Inside the Walls in Madison. They learned how to start a vocation ministry in their own parishes to “build a culture of vocations.” The workshop ran as two concurrent sessions — one in English by Gruenewald and another in Spanish by Leticia Ramirez, also of Vocation Ministry and the mother of two priests. The event began with Mass celebrated by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney. It also included a reflection on priesthood by Father Edward Rama, diocesan vocations director, and a holy hour led by Father Charles Lana, assistant vocations director and parochial vicar of Holy Family Parish in Florham Park. On March 5 at St. Paul’s, Gruenewald spoke to 50 priests about the need to promote vocations. Then, participating priests returned to their parishes and invited members to attend the April 20 workshop.