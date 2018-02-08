Richard A. Sokerka

“Fake news” is a term used almost every day by President Trump to dismiss in a single phrase what he feels is biased news coverage of his administration. But the term, “fake news” is being used more and more these days, with even Pope Francis’ message for the World Day of Social Communications focusing on the topic of “fake news.”



Last week, hundreds of Catholic media experts from all over the world gathered in France to discuss the problem of “fake news” and the challenge of reporting in what has been called by some as the “post-truth” era. The conference, titled “Media and Truth,” was co-organized by the Vatican’s Secretariat for Communications and French organization the Federation of Catholic Media (FMC). Speakers at the conference, who hold various positions in Catholic media, discussed the topic from philosophical, theological, political, economic and journalistic points of view.



The era of “fake news” or “post truth” has arisen because of the explosion of the internet to disseminate anything and everything; the use of social media to post one’s views instantly, and the growing number of media outlets going online, where they fiercely compete against one another to be the first to report a story. Often, what is posted lacks verification and often relies on the dreaded “unnamed source” as their only proof that the material is credible.



The result is often a mass production and consumption of information without any system of checks and balances fully needed to verify what is being posted. With the pressure to scoop the competition, fact-checking is often compromised for the sake of being the first to post a story. Reporting on the internet these days is akin to the sensationalized news of the supermarket tabloids of the past, because, in some instances, intentionally misleading information is posted to promote an agenda or sway public opinion to gain attention to the product and help its bottom line.



Msgr. Dario Edoardo Vigano, prefect of the Secretariat for Communications, said at the conference, “Talking about ‘fake news’ right now is central because the panorama of media has changed.” With traditional print media bleeding red ink and subscribers, news is increasingly being spread by “a plethora of people who think of themselves as authoritative interpreters of contemporary life on the internet,” he said.



To fight against “fake news,” he said, “Catholics can first of all avoid sharing news that is unfounded and unverified.” He stressed that the problem of truth “is in all of society, not just among Catholics,” and said that members of the Church, “have a greater responsibility” than non-believers to work for truth.



Pope Francis, in his message for communications day, invites journalists “to be guardians of the news.” That’s what those of us in journalism are called to do by our vocation. Not being true to that calling, will only lead to more “fake news.”



