Fallen police officers remembered at annual Blue Mass

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney led the diocese in thanking members of law enforcement for risking their lives to protect the public and recognized those officers who died in the line of duty at the 23rd annual Blue Mass on May 2 at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson. The principal celebrant of the solemn liturgy, Bishop Sweeney, honored the bravery of the fallen heroes, whom he said “have given their lives in the service of our city and our communities in the line of duty.” During the Mass, the faithful remembered the following fallen officers: Lt. Gerard T. Barbato Sr., N.J. State Police Department; Capt. Paul Jamolawicz and Sgt. Robert Skalski, both of the Bayonne Police Department; S/Off. Jacqueline Montanaro, U.S. Homeland Security CBP; Capt. Jeffery S. O’Brien, Woodland Park Police Department; and Sr. P.O. Daniel Sincavage and Sr. P.O. Robert McCormack, both of the N.J. Department of Corrections.
There was a special remembrance for the late Msgr. Mark Giordani, former St. John’s rector, and a police and Blue Mass chaplain. In his homily, Bishop Sweeney welcomed a diversity of law-enforcement officers and their families to St. John’s. He thanked and honored them, saying, “You fill us with hope and inspire us by your dedication and commitment, and professionalism — for all that you do to keep our communities safe.” “By making the oaths and promises you live out every day, you strive to be professional and courteous, and you put yourselves in harm’s way in ways we could only imagine. Because of you, our brothers and sisters in uniform, we know we still are the land of the free and home of the brave,” Bishop Sweeney said.
He also recognized the sacrifices of the fallen officers the Blue Mass honored on Tuesday and their families. “We will not forget these heroes for their courage by giving all they had to give. We know your loss. We will pray for you and support you.” The Mass started with a sea of blue as an honor guard of law-enforcement officers carried in American and other flags lined up on either side of the cathedral’s main aisle to the sounds of muffled drums beating and bagpipers wailing in solemn remembrance of the officers lost.
Attending the Mass were local officials, officers from different agencies and departments, and some of the families of the fallen officers.
Some of the concelebrating priests serve as police chaplains, such as Msgr. Geno Sylva, St. John’s rector and diocesan episcopal vicar for special projects. Law-enforcement officers participated in the Mass by proclaiming prayers and readings. At the end of the Blue Mass, bagpipers played “Amazing Grace,” accompanied by drummers, bringing solemnity and closure to the occasion. Bishop Sweeney then blessed commemorative medals for the Blue Mass that were distributed to those in attendance.
