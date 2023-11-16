Farewell Mass held in Totowa for Little Sisters of the Poor

In 12 years of living in St. Joseph’s Home for the Elderly in Totowa, Naomi Levine made lots of friends, practiced her Catholic faith — and even honed her talents as a comic.
Levine, 95, credited much of her late-in-life flourishing to the care she received at St. Joseph’s, where she lived from 2011 to a few months ago. Now in a nursing home in Wayne, she returned to St. Joseph’s on Nov. 8 to join in a bittersweet moment — to thank and bid farewell to the Little Sisters of the Poor, who opened the facility in 1976.
In July, the Little Sisters announced their decision to withdraw from northern New Jersey and St. Joseph’s. On Nov. 8, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated a Mass of Thanksgiving there for the Little Sisters, who cared for the elderly poor for 145 years in northern New Jersey. Among those at Mass was Levine.
“The Little Sisters were helpful and friendly. They checked on me — day and night,” said Levine.
While in residence, she attended daily Mass, played in the bell choir, led a Bible study group, and entertained St. Joseph’s residents in the infirmary with jokes and poetry. “They’re called the Little Sisters, but they will always be ‘big sisters’ to me.”
Since 1976, the Little Sisters provided loving care to thousands of women and men at St. Joseph’s with the help of staff, volunteers, and benefactors. Residents included the late Bishop Frank J. Rodimer of Paterson, and the late Father Eugene Romano, a Paterson priest who founded the Hermits of Bethlehem, in Chester.
The decision for the Little Sisters to withdraw from the area is part of an ongoing process to bolster their ministry and the quality of their religious life in spite of the aging of their communities. Another factor was a shortage in long-term care staff, said Mother Alice Marie Monica, the Little Sisters’ provincial superior.
On Nov. 8, Bishop Emeritus Paul Bootkoski of the Metuchen Diocese concelebrated the Mass with Bishop Sweeney. Also concelebrating were many priests, including those from Paterson, and those who served as chaplains. Father Lynx Soliman of the Archdiocese of Newark participated as well. Also in attendance were staff past and present, former residents, volunteers, benefactors, Little Sisters from other homes and sisters from other religious orders.
“It’s a sad day. But we come together in thanksgiving for the faith, hope, and love that has been so beautifully lived by the sisters, staff, residents, chaplains, and families, who have been comforted by the care their loved ones received here,” said Bishop Sweeney. “We can be sad for the closing of a chapter, but we walk with Jesus, our Blessed Mother, and St. Jeanne Jugan [the Little Sisters’ founder], sharing in the mystery of the cross and confidence in the Lord’s love and mercy.”
The Little Sisters helped 61 remaining St. Joseph’s residents and their families find other accommodations. The sisters are seeking a partner to transfer the land and buildings. The 12 Little Sisters at St. Joseph will move to other locations in the province.
After Mass, Sister Rose Taylor said, “It has been a wonderful experience caring for the elderly,” including at St. Joseph’s since its opening. She has been a Little Sister for 69 years.
“The elderly have a need to talk, and I enjoy listening to them,” said Sister Taylor, who cared for family members at St. Joseph’s. She previously served the former St. Theresa’s Home for the Aged in Paterson. “It was a grace to be present to and console the elderly, the dying, and their families. They are family.”
The Little Sisters served the elderly poor of northern New Jersey continuously since 1878 when they first arrived to serve the Newark Diocese. They founded St. Rose of Lima Home for the Aged in Newark. In 1901, the sisters established St. Theresa’s in Paterson.
When it was decided to build a new home, Bishop Lawrence Casey of Paterson offered diocesan land. St. Joseph’s opened in 1976.
At the Mass, Mother Alice expressed the Little Sisters’ gratitude for the support of St. Joseph’s staff, benefactors, friends, and families. She also thanked Bishop Sweeney and Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., archbishop of the Newark Archdiocese.
“We thank God for these past 145 years and have come to say ‘thank you’ to all of you who belong to our ‘Little’ family,” said Mother Alice, who also thanked the residents, “for you are the reason we are all here today.”