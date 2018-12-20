Farewell to beloved native son

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Paterson Diocese, family of Bishop Emeritus Rodimer bid fond farewell to the sixth Bishop of Paterson

PATERSON The Paterson Diocese bid a fond farewell to its beloved native son and former Shepherd — Bishop Emeritus Frank J. Rodimer, the Sixth Bishop of Paterson — on Dec. 15, during a funeral Mass, at which Bishop Serratelli presided in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here. During the historic funeral, the late Bishop was remembered for his deep faith and devotion to living “in the person of Christ” — offering love, care and encouragement to God’s people — throughout his 65 years as a priest and 26 years as Bishop of the Diocese. Bishop Emeritus Rodimer died at 91 on Dec. 6, the feast of St. Nicholas, patron of bishops.



On Saturday morning, faithful of the Diocese and beyond gathered to mourn the loss and celebrate the life of Bishop Rodimer. For his entire life, he had lived in the Diocese, where he was born and raised in Rockaway, served as a priest, later led as Bishop and ultimately from where the Lord called him home. The Bishop also holds the distinction as the only diocesan priest to be elevated to bishop of Paterson — in an episcopacy that became the longest in diocesan history.



The Funeral Mass was part of a two-day diocesan celebration of the life of Bishop Rodimer, which also included a Reception of the Body rite and a wake service the day before, Dec. 14, at the Cathedral and his burial in Calvary Cemetery, Paterson, immediately after the funeral.



“Christ Jesus, who died, has been raised up and it is with that great hope that we hand Bishop Frank back to God,” said Bishop Serratelli in the final commendation at the conclusion of the funeral Mass. He noted that Bishop Rodimer had a great faith in the Lord, in the Blessed Mother and in the Church — a faith that he shared with others — and trust in God. “His heart was filled with love of the Lord and the love of God’s people. Now comes our farewell. There is sadness in our parting, but there is also comfort that one day, we will see him, when Christ raises us from the dead.”



The historic rites marked the first funeral for a bishop of Paterson since the death of Bishop Rodimer’s predecessor, Bishop Lawrence Casey in 1977. Attendees included clergy of Paterson and elsewhere, seminarians, religious, family members, friends and laity. Dignitaries included Cardinal Joseph Tobin, archbishop of the Newark Archdiocese; Benedictine Abbot Richard Cronin of St. Mary’s Abby, Morristown; Bishop David O’Connell of the Trenton Diocese; Bishop James Checchio of the Metuchen Diocese; Bishop Dennis Sullivan of the Camden Diocese; retired Bishop James Timlin of the Scranton Diocese, and Bishop Joseph Bambera of Scranton.



Before the Mass began, a Knights of Columbus honor guard processed into St. John’s, followed by the Passaic County Emerald Society Pipes & Drums, which marched into — and then back out of — the cathedral playing “Amazing Grace.” The procession that started the Mass included the Knights’ honor guard, Knights and Dames of Malta, deacons, visiting bishops, and the concelebrating clergy who filed past Bishop Rodimer’s casket.



In his homily, Msgr. George Hundt, pastor of St. Vincent Martyr Parish, Madison, remembered that Bishop Rodimer, his long-time friend, knew “what it is to live in Christ.”



“It was reflected in his priesthood and shone forth in his episcopacy. He acted ‘in persona Christi’ [‘in the person of Christ’],” undertaking the mission of “teaching and preaching, of healing, of consoling and of encouraging,” Msgr. Hundt said. “His deepest desire was friendship with Jesus Christ and he invested himself fully in inviting others into the friendship,’ ” the priest said.



Rather than listing Bishop Rodimer’s many accomplishments as a priest and bishop, Msgr. Hundt focused on his friend’s “true love of the Lord,” which he demonstrated “in tending and taking care of the sheep, not taking care of himself.”



“He approached every letter, every note, every card, every homily and every bishop’s column [for The Beacon] that he wrote with the greatest of care, taking whatever time necessary to put into words the message that came straight from his heart,” Msgr. Hundt said. “This time and care he gave to everything he did and, most importantly, to every person he encountered. To Bishop Frank, everyone made a difference — everyone mattered: the laity, the religious, the clergy, the young, the old, those who were poor and those who were rich and those in between. Whatever country you came from, whatever language you spoke or whatever theological position you embraced, he cared about you and loved us all,” the priest said.



The late bishop also sought God’s mercy in the “sanctifying grace that is made available to us through the Sacraments,” most especially in the Eucharist, Msgr. Hundt said.



Toward the beginning of the funeral Mass, a message of condolence was read from Pope Francis. The Pontiff conveyed the message to Bishop Serratelli through Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nunicio to the U.S., said Msgr. James Mahoney, diocesan vicar general, moderator of the Curia and pastor of Corpus Christi Parish, Chatham Township, who read the message publicly.



“The Holy Father is saddened to learn of the death of Bishop Emeritus Frank J. Rodimer and offers his heartfelt condolences to all the clergy, religious and lay faithful of the Diocese of Paterson, grateful for the late Bishop’s years of priestly and episcopal service to the Diocese. His Holiness commends his soul to the merciful love of our Heavenly Father,” Pope Francis’ message read. The Pope “cordially imparts his apostolic blessing” on those present at the Mass and those mourning in the Diocese “as a pledge to their peace and consolation in the Lord, Jesus,” Msgr. Mahoney said.



Bishop Serratelli led the final commendation and then thanked all the clergy and the faithful for their presence, as well as diocesan staff and the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office and Paterson Police and Fire departments for helping to coordinate “a beautiful farewell to a beautiful man.”



After Bishop Rodimer’s casket was placed into the hearse, the priests gathered outside the cathedral and sang “Salve Regina,” while police and fire personnel lined up in the street and saluted. The hearse then carried Bishop Rodimer to Calvary Cemetery.



During the Mass, Mary Beth Hall, the daughter of the bishop’s brother, John, told the mourners that Bishop Rodimer was instrumental in shaping her faith in a remembrance that she delivered on behalf of the Rodimer family. She said that he had presided over numerous Baptisms, Confirmations and marriages in the family over the years, Hall said.



“We grew up in Rockaway…[with] strong sense of God and family,” said Hall, who noted that the Bishop wrote cards and notes to family members with “an inspiring personal message” and enjoyed talking with them at family gatherings. “He was an inspiration and role model for each one of us on how to live a good life. I know that you will continue to look down on us, always wanting to know what’s going on in our lives. God bless you, Father Frank; we will miss you,” she said.

