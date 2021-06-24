Father Catoir’s latest book offers joyful perspective on life
PATERSON At the end of their careers, most television, radio, or print personalities write poignant or flashy memoirs. They reflect on their past glory and bask in the sunshine of their admirers during retirement.
At 90, Father John Catoir, a retired priest of the Diocese of Paterson, decided to write a different type of book as his legacy — and he has never officially stopped working.
After more than 60 years as a Catholic priest, 50 years as a syndicated columnist, and almost 20 years in television as director and host of “Christopher Close-Up,” Father Catoir has just published, “The Best Articles of Father John T. Catoir.” It includes 100 of his columns from the 1970s to 2020. The 200 pages offer articles on every topic from “Inner Peace” to “Cell-Phone Mania.” His style of translating complex issues into parable-like stories gives the modern reader pause for thought and food for the soul. Topics inspire readers to be thankful for their talents and God’s gifts — even during difficult times.
Father Catoir was ordained in 1960 for the Diocese of Paterson, and earned his Doctor of Canon Law. He is an award-winning author of more than 20 books and is past president of the Catholic Press Association (CPA) of the United States and Canada, who in 1993 gave him their highest honor: the St. Francis De Sales Award for outstanding contributions to Catholic journalism. In 1995, he founded St. Jude Media Ministry, to focus his efforts on a ministry of joy — encouraging people to live joyfully in the knowledge of God’s love. In the last 25 years, millions have been inspired by his messages via social media and broadcast radio. In 2021, he is still active on Facebook and Twitter and maintains both a website and You Tube Channel of videos. In 2017, the CPA established the Father John Catoir Evangelization in Social Media Award in his honor.
[Information:
www.johncatoir.com. The book is also available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other bookstores.]