Father Duberney Villamizar installed as new pastor at Morristown parish

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney visited St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Morristown on Sunday, April 16, to install Father Duberney Villamizar, its administrator, as its new pastor during a 3:30 p.m. Mass.
The bishop also served as the main celebrant and homilist of the liturgy, which included concelebrating priests and participation by the Knights of Columbus.
In recognition of the growing number of Spanish-speaking parishioners and residents throughout our Diocese of Paterson, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney named the Colombian-born Father Villamizar, 32, as diocesan episcopal vicar for Hispanic Affairs — the first such position established in the diocese. Father Villamizar will continue leading St. Margaret’s as pastor.