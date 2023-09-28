Father English Center in Paterson helping thousands who struggle for self-sufficiency

Michelle has struggled with homelessness since rent for her former Paterson apartment shot up to $2,500 per month.
“Lots of people are being pushed to be homeless and hungry,” Michelle said. For years, she has received help from the food pantry at Father English Community Center in Paterson. Now, she works there, providing food to those in need. “Some clients are embarrassed. I tell them, ‘It’s life. You’re not the only one in this situation.’ ”
Each month, the Father English Center feeds thousands upon thousands of people in Paterson — a need that only increases. It’s one of three food pantries that are part of Catholic Charities of the Paterson Diocese. Together, they feed more than 22,000 people monthly, said Carlos Roldan, director of the food pantries.
Catholic Charities food pantries are unique because they are entirely supported by food and monetary donations through the Diocesan Ministries Appeal (DMA) and other sources.
This year, it was announced that Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney has committed $200,000 annually in DMA funds to make needed renovations to the Father English Center over the next three years to improve service to clients.
Last week, the diocese began its DMA campaign with the theme, “I Called You by Name.”
Catholic Charities benefits from the funds raised through this yearly appeal. The agency consists of Catholic Family and Community Services, including the food pantries; Straight & Narrow substance-abuse treatment program in Paterson; and the Department for Persons with Disabilities.
The appeal also supports inner-city Catholic schools, seminarian education, and priests’ healthcare, including Nazareth Village, home for retired diocesan priests in Chester.
Michelle thanked the faithful for their DMA contributions.
“They have helped me tremendously. This is what this world needs — help — and that’s what we’re here for. We become all one big family,” Michelle said.
The additional financial support to the Father English Center will provide for capital improvements. They will enable the center to provide more — and better — social services to its clients, said Scott Milliken, CEO of Catholic Charities.
“Bishop Sweeney has been gracious to commit funds to the Father English Center, which will ensure its existence in the future. It also will help enhance our ongoing efforts in showing dignity and respect to our clients,” Milliken said.
There will be upgrades to the building and accessibility. The pantry will provide more room for delivery, bagging, and storage of food and space indoors for clients to wait for food in inclement weather.
Also, Catholic Charities wants to return clients to selecting their own food in the pantry — a practice halted by COVID.
Improvements also will include classrooms for instruction, clothing closets for the needy, and offices for staff who provide other services the center offers.
“Catholic Charities is committed to improving the quality of life for all and helping families achieve security and self-sufficiency,” Roldan said. “Without the support of Bishop Sweeney and the diocesan faithful, we wouldn’t exist.”
