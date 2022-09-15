Father Judge 9/11 Memorial

9/11 MEMORIAL PRAYER SERVICE First responders from Paterson gathered at the grave site of Franciscan Father Mychal Judge at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery & Mausoleum in Totowa for a memorial prayer service Sunday on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Franciscan Father Daniel Grigassy, the pastor of St. Bonaventure Church in Paterson, read John 15: 9-17 and the words, “No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” Father Judge was ministering to first responders at the World Trade Center when he died in the attacks. Many first responders also died as heroes that day, attempting to save lives.